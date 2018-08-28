Sleet, hail and rain on the way this weekend

It might be time to get out the umbrellas and thermals this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk and Essex’s weather looks to take a turn for the cold this weekend with the possibility of sleet, hail and rain on the way.

Forecasters are predicting that temperatures will drop from yesterday’s high of 12C as strong winds come in from the north, with coastal areas of Suffolk expected to take the brunt.

A scattering of showers is expected across the day with rain showers likely to be heavy in some places.

Phil Garner, from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said that there was even a possibility of sleet or hail on Saturday.

Saturday will see temperatures of 7C inland and 9C on the coast with these dropping to only 2C or 3C in the rain.

On Sunday the winds will change direction slightly, coming in from the north-east, but will remain blustery.

Temperatures on Sunday will rise slightly reaching a high of 10C with one or two showers still possible.

Sunday afternoon will see brighter conditions as some sunshine starts to come through but the cold wind will remain.

The showers will continue to become more isolated as the evening goes on.

The temperatures will still be low on Monday, with the possibility of frost on Monday morning.