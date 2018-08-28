Partly Cloudy

Cold blast to strike coast with bitter winds and plunging temperatures

PUBLISHED: 20:13 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:13 21 October 2018

A walker struggles against the elements as the cold snap closes in Picture: Ian Burt

Balmy autumn temperatures have kept winter at bay in Suffolk and north Essex this October – but temperatures could plunge into single figures this week, according to forecasters.

A cold blast from polar regions in the north – bringing icy showers and bitter winds – is expected to hit our coastline on Friday.

Despite the cooler temperatures, hopes of a white Halloween have been dashed – as experts say only parts of Scotland and northern England will see a dusting of snow.

Nevertheless, families enjoying half term are encouraged to wrap up warm towards the end of the week – with temperatures falling to 7-8C on average.

Swept in from the north, the cold weather is expected to continue into the weekend claims Weatherquest forecaster Fred Best who warned: “It will be quite chilly.”

Sunshine is to beam down on Suffolk and north Essex tomorrow, Mr Best said, though temperatures are due to stay around 9/10.

That’s a 10 degree drop from today’s high of 19C.

Mid-week temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be warmer, he added, with highs of around 15/16C.

Thursday is due to stay cloudy, with a predicted high of just 11C.

But on Friday the mercury could plunge to as low as 4C.

“There will be a northerly flow and it will feel quite cold,” Mr Best added.

“This will mainly affect coastal areas but may be felt inland as well.

Gusty winds – which could reach speeds of up to 30mph on Friday and 35mph on Saturday – are expected to hit coastal areas.

And although forecasters believe temperatures will stay above freezing, Met Office experts say winds may feel bitter and icy.

Weather predictions for Halloween and Bonfire Night are not available yet, though some long-range forecasts suggest Britain will be battered by plumes of polar air and gale-force winds.

