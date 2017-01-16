Week of delays in Norwich Road due to emergency work for collapsed sewer

Delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Pic: Paul Geater. Archant

Rush hour commuters face a week of delays in the Norwich Road area of Ipswich after a sewer collapsed.

Anglian Water engineers are carrying out emergency repair work and have put up traffic lights near the All Saints Road junction.

The work is set to finish next Monday. Anglian Water has been contacted for comment.

Traffic was reportedly at a standstill and queueing back to the Civic Drive junction.

Long delays were also reported in surrounding roads, including Portman Road.

The heavy congestion was compounded this evening by two crashes reported to police.

Officers were first called to a report at 5.35pm that a Renault had crashed into a lamppost at the Springfield Lane junction.

The owner had left and locked the vehicle when police arrived, but it is not causing serious delays to traffic, police said.

At about 5.45pm, a cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Norwich Road nearby, but was not seriously injured.