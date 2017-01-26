Overcast

Welcome the Year of the Rooster with events at Ipswich Regent, Colchester Mercury and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

14:45 26 January 2017

ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

Archant

Celebrations will take place all over the world this weekend to mark the start of Chinese New Year, but how much do you know about the festival?

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange New Year show at the Ipswich Corn Exchange.The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange New Year show at the Ipswich Corn Exchange.

Chinese New Year facts

• The festival of Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the Chinese calendar and is also known as the ‘Spring Festival’ or the ‘Lunar New Year’.

• The first day of the New Year changes each year, but always falls on a new moon between January 21 and February 20, with the celebration ending on the following full moon.

• Each Chinese year is associated with one of 12 animals (rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig).

• January 28 marks the start of the Year of the Rooster. If you were born in 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 or 2017 you are a Rooster and traditionally hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented.

• In Chinese astrology each year is also associated with one of the elements: gold, wood, water, fire, or earth. 2017 is the Year of the Fire Rooster. Dawn French and Stephen Fry are famous Fire Roosters.

• Red is the main color for the festival as it is believed to be an auspicious color. Red envelopes containing cash are given to younger people and employees as a special New Year’s bonus and new year decorations include red lanterns. Some people even wear red underwear!

• Some people refuse to do cleaning or wash their hair in the first three days as it will wash away good luck, and taking medicine on the first day of the year is thought to mean you will be ill for a whole year.

• The traditional Cantonese greeting for the Chinese New Year is ‘kung hei fat choy’ which means ‘happiness and prosperity’.

ACCE Chinese New Year 2015ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

Places to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2017 in Suffolk

Ipswich Corn Exchange

January 29 (7pm), The ACCE Chinese New Year Show 2017

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange performs a spectacular show to celebrate the festival. This show for the whole family features Chinese dance, music and martial arts from professional performers and local talent.

Tickets: Adults £10, under 12s £6 from the website.

The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

February 2 (7.30pm), The Chinese New Year Variety Show

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange perform a charity show in aid of My WiSH Charity (West Suffolk Hospital) and The Samaritans.

Tickets: Adults £12 Adults, Concessions £8 from the website.

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

February 4 (7pm), Chinese New Year 2017

Chinese New Year celebration event incorporating traditional and western style performances of dance, singing, and musical instruments performed by local members of the community alongside professional acts.

Tickets: Adults from £11, Concessions from £7. See website for details.

Best places for food

If you are planning to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with some great Chinese food, check out our list of the best Chinese restaurants across the region here.

If you are holding an event to celebrate Chinese New Year, let us know below.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds

24 minutes ago Chris Shimwell chris.shimwell@archant.co.uk
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Since his unexplained disappearance in Bury St Edmunds more than four months ago, Corrie McKeague has become a source of national attention as the search to find him gathers thousands of supporters.

Doctor Who brings his Tardis and K9 to King Edward VI School

45 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
St Edmundsbury Primary School pupils joined King Edward VI students to celebrate Britain’s most famous Time Lord - Doctor Who.

Students in Bury St Edmunds have been inspired to read more science fiction following a visit by Britain’s most famous Time Lord.

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

55 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

A hard-up Argos shop assistant tried to steal a £700 iPhone from his store by hiding it in a Paw Patrol lunchbox he bought for his son.

Who are the best local food producers in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk?

15:47 Sarah Chambers
East of England Co-op Producer of the Year awards shortlisted supplier Stephany Hardingham of Alder Tree.

More than 10,000 votes have so far been cast across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk in a poll to find the counties’ favourite local producer.

Updated: See picture of 500lb bomb found in Thetford Forest – a controlled explosion has taken place

12:58 Matt Reason
500lb bomb set to be exploded after it was discovered in Thetford Forest. Photo courtesy of Thetford Forest Rangers

A 500lb bomb has been exploded in Thetford Forest after it was discovered on Wednesday January 25.

EDF accused as Suffolk coast’s special landscape faces ‘devastating impact’ from Sizewell C

14:37 John Grant
EADT Mike Page Aerial Photo Library Pictures from Mike Page new book Suffolk Coast from the Air Looking North towards Sizewell power stations PICTURE COPYRIGHT MIKE PAGE - PICTURES AVAILABLE THROUGH ARCHANT SUFFOLK PHOTOSALES WITH A DONATION TO CHARITY AS AGREED EADT 26 01 07 eadt 24 05 07

Condemnation of the way the Suffolk coast’s nationally designated and widely treasured landscape is treated in EDF Energy’s latest Sizewell C consultation has been delivered by the protected area’s managers.

Halesworth Library support group looks to bolster numbers following cuts proposal news

14:32 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Trustees of the Friends of Halesworth County Library pictured last year. Mike Stephens, David Olds, Natalie Meg Evans, Sheila Freeman, Alan Holzer, Alison Britton, Ali Hopkins.

A library support group is hoping to strengthen membership following news of proposed budget cuts to the county-wide service.

