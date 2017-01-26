Welcome the Year of the Rooster with events at Ipswich Regent, Colchester Mercury and The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

ACCE Chinese New Year 2015 Archant

Celebrations will take place all over the world this weekend to mark the start of Chinese New Year, but how much do you know about the festival?

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange New Year show at the Ipswich Corn Exchange. The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange New Year show at the Ipswich Corn Exchange.

Chinese New Year facts

• The festival of Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the Chinese calendar and is also known as the ‘Spring Festival’ or the ‘Lunar New Year’.

• The first day of the New Year changes each year, but always falls on a new moon between January 21 and February 20, with the celebration ending on the following full moon.

• Each Chinese year is associated with one of 12 animals (rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig).

• January 28 marks the start of the Year of the Rooster. If you were born in 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 or 2017 you are a Rooster and traditionally hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented.

• In Chinese astrology each year is also associated with one of the elements: gold, wood, water, fire, or earth. 2017 is the Year of the Fire Rooster. Dawn French and Stephen Fry are famous Fire Roosters.

• Red is the main color for the festival as it is believed to be an auspicious color. Red envelopes containing cash are given to younger people and employees as a special New Year’s bonus and new year decorations include red lanterns. Some people even wear red underwear!

• Some people refuse to do cleaning or wash their hair in the first three days as it will wash away good luck, and taking medicine on the first day of the year is thought to mean you will be ill for a whole year.

• The traditional Cantonese greeting for the Chinese New Year is ‘kung hei fat choy’ which means ‘happiness and prosperity’.

ACCE Chinese New Year 2015 ACCE Chinese New Year 2015

Places to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2017 in Suffolk

Ipswich Corn Exchange

January 29 (7pm), The ACCE Chinese New Year Show 2017

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange performs a spectacular show to celebrate the festival. This show for the whole family features Chinese dance, music and martial arts from professional performers and local talent.

Tickets: Adults £10, under 12s £6 from the website.

The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

February 2 (7.30pm), The Chinese New Year Variety Show

The Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange perform a charity show in aid of My WiSH Charity (West Suffolk Hospital) and The Samaritans.

Tickets: Adults £12 Adults, Concessions £8 from the website.

The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

February 4 (7pm), Chinese New Year 2017

Chinese New Year celebration event incorporating traditional and western style performances of dance, singing, and musical instruments performed by local members of the community alongside professional acts.

Tickets: Adults from £11, Concessions from £7. See website for details.

Best places for food

If you are planning to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with some great Chinese food, check out our list of the best Chinese restaurants across the region here.

