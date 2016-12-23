Were you carol singing at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in 1993? You might recognise yourself in these pictures

School children concentrating hard on reading the lyrics. Archant

Take a trip back in time to Bury St Edmunds in 1993 with our latest nostalgia gallery.

Hordes of schools gathered at St Edmundsbury Cathedral to join together in singing Christmas carols.

Students from all over Bury St Edmunds came together back in December 1993 to test out their vocals alongside the cathedral choir.

Children aged six to 16 filled the pews and had their voices resonate around the high ceilings as they performed classics such as Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful.

See if you can spot yourself among the 1,000 students present - perhaps you remember the day vividly?

Check out the pictures from the school concert here.

Children's voices resonated around the cathedral which was built in 1503. Children's voices resonated around the cathedral which was built in 1503.

