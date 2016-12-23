Partly Cloudy

Were you carol singing at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in 1993? You might recognise yourself in these pictures

12:00 23 December 2016

School children concentrating hard on reading the lyrics.

School children concentrating hard on reading the lyrics.

Archant

Take a trip back in time to Bury St Edmunds in 1993 with our latest nostalgia gallery.

Comment
Children looking towards the conductors at the front of the cathedral.

Hordes of schools gathered at St Edmundsbury Cathedral to join together in singing Christmas carols.

Teachers and students getting into the festive spirit.

Students from all over Bury St Edmunds came together back in December 1993 to test out their vocals alongside the cathedral choir.

Do you recognise yourself in any of these shots? Get in touch at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk

Children aged six to 16 filled the pews and had their voices resonate around the high ceilings as they performed classics such as Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful.

Bury St Edmunds cathedral filled with the sweet sound of children's voices singing Christmas carols. Nostalgia.

See if you can spot yourself among the 1,000 students present - perhaps you remember the day vividly?

Let us know if you recognise any of these school uniforms? Did you attend the school and get involved in any festive traditions?

Check out the pictures from the school concert here.

It appears not everyone knew the words off by heart.

Children's voices resonated around the cathedral which was built in 1503.

Bury St Edmunds cathedral filled with the sweet sound of children's voices singing Christmas carols. Nostalgia.

If you were in any of these pictures or have images of yourself carol singing, get in touch at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk

