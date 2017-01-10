Were you invovled in this charity dray pull in Bury St Edmunds in 1994?

The beer kegs were donated by Greene King, the brewery company that owned The Elephant & Castle - September 1994 Archant

The Elephant and Castle was once one of Bury St most prestigious pubs, having originally opened back in the 1840s.

The Elephant and Castle pub in Bury St Edmunds dates back to 1840. This photo of the dray pull team was taken in September 1994 The Elephant and Castle pub in Bury St Edmunds dates back to 1840. This photo of the dray pull team was taken in September 1994

After millions of pints had been poured, the pub finally closed in 2012, having struggled to turn a healthy profit for some months.

Sean Driscoll was the landlord of the Greene King pub, in Hospital Road, at the time and he said “As the landlord of the pub I regret the decision that has been made, but I fully understand it was done purely on cost, finance. The pub was running at a loss and no business can sustain a loss for too long.”

Memories of the pub, however, live on.

We have found photos of a charity dray pull through the neighbouring streets in September 1994. The participants donned brightly-coloured wigs to add to the spectacle of them pulling the barrel-laden dray around the streets of Bury St Edmunds.

