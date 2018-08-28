Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could brown bin charges for West Suffolk increase next year?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 November 2018

Brown bin charges in West Suffolk may increase from £40 to £43 annually Picture: GREGG BROWN

Brown bin charges in West Suffolk may increase from £40 to £43 annually Picture: GREGG BROWN

Annual charges for brown bin collections in west Suffolk could be set to increase from next year.

A joint task group for St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath councils was set up in June to review garden waste collection, which was first introduced in 2016.

Annual fees per household are currently £40 for garden waste to be collected, after an agreement to fix it for three years when it was first introduced, but the review included assessing whether that could be upped to £43 or £45.

It has now been recommended to increase the fee to £43 from next year – with subscription charge reviews suggested every year going forward, meaning further hikes in the future could not be ruled out.

The task group’s report said that “lower subscription charges generally result in an increase in subscription numbers” but added: “A charge of £43 would mean that the service would continued to be the lowest subscription charge in Suffolk and any future changes to charging would be considered to reflect changes to operating costs and the new funding arrangements with Suffolk County Council.”

Diane Hind and Simon Cole, chairmen of the council’s scrutiny committees said: “This is a good point at which to review performance and consider new factors that will affect delivery.

“We are looking forward to discussing the panel’s recommendations, before considering what in turn overview and scrutiny committee will recommend to shadow executive meeting on 27 November [where a final decision will be made].”

A report assessing Waveney District Council’s garden waste collection has also been published, with bosses buoyed by the data which suggested around half of all households had signed up.

Waveney is in its third year of the subscription scheme, with the latest report describing it as having a “very good performance”.

Rolling subscriptions are now being planned going forward, as well as ID tags on bins which will better identify which households have paid their subscription.

A spokesman said: “We are really pleased with the service and how it is progressing. Suffolk Coastal and Waveney are among the leading councils nationwide in terms of percentage take-up of the service.

“This is down to a number of factors including delivering a good service and also being clear with customers about why charging has been introduced and the value for money that it still provides.”

Topic Tags:

Could brown bin charges for West Suffolk increase next year?

27 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Brown bin charges in West Suffolk may increase from £40 to £43 annually Picture: GREGG BROWN

Annual charges for brown bin collections in west Suffolk could be set to increase from next year.

Person hit by train near Stowmarket

30 minutes ago Jake Foxford
there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Trains are being cancelled between Ipswich and Stowmarket after a person was hit by a train on the main line to London.

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

06:30 James Carr
A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

Lowestoft has been hit by a surge in violent crime, latest Home Office figures have revealed.

Video Will the Chancellor’s billions transform roads in Suffolk and Essex?

05:30 Paul Geater
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Campaigners hoping to see major improvements in major roads are waiting to see if a major increase in funding announced in Budget papers will lead to big changes.

Meet the rare new arrival at Africa Alive

7 minutes ago Reece Hanson
The rare baby king colobus monkey born at Africa Alive

A rare new arrival has delighted visitors and staff at Africa Alive today (1).

Ipswich car crash breaks driver’s ribs

10 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: ARCHANT

A head-on collision in Ipswich between a car and van has left a driver with suspected broken ribs.

First gritting lorries of the year seen in Suffolk

58 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Traffic delays are expected in parts of Suffolk after gritters hit the roads for the first time this winter.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Parish council reveals plans to turn former toilets into office space

The former toilets in Long Melford which are set to become office space pending council approval Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Video Organised crime gang carried out £2m worth of burglaries across East Anglia

A crime gang comitted burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Video WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24