Will Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre continue beyond 2018?

PUBLISHED: 15:05 01 November 2018

West Suffolk councils are set to support the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre for another three years Picture: GREGG BROWN

Councils in west Suffolk are set to commit to running the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre for another three years.

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWNThousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

The annual event runs over four days at the end of November, and regularly attracts more than 130,000 people.

A task group was formed over the summer to review the fayre’s future, with recommendations being presented to next week’s St Edmundsbury Borough Council scrutiny committee.

The report said the council should commit to the fayre for the next three years, although alternative options for delivering events can still be assessed during that time.

The task group said it should remain a four day festival so as not to clash with other events, and stall locations could be rotated to keep it fresh each year.

One of the recommendations for the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is to rotate stalls each year Picture: GREGG BROWNOne of the recommendations for the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is to rotate stalls each year Picture: GREGG BROWN

A dedicated food, drink and entertainment space may also be created.

Elsewhere, a ‘premier parking’ opportunity may be established, which will allow punters to pre-book spaces, while work is underway to assess further sponsorship opportunities to ensure the event breaks even.

Last year’s event made a loss of £7,388, according to the council’s data.

Sue Warren, brand and marketing manager with tourism group Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, said: “We are delighted that Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will continue.

John Griffiths, St Edmundsbury Borough Council leader, said the event was vital for the area Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILSJohn Griffiths, St Edmundsbury Borough Council leader, said the event was vital for the area Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

“The fayre is a fantastic event which attracts over 100,000 people to Bury St Edmunds every year and is a great way to promote the town and area to visitors.

“We are particularly pleased by the report findings that show that the council and local community recognise that this event, which is now nationally known, is a great way to promote the town and encourage visitors to come back at another time for a break in Bury St Edmunds and Beyond. Our latest winter breaks marketing campaign aims to do just that.

“We are also very pleased to see a number of enhancements for visitors are being looked at including using guides and volunteers to improve the visitor welcome and the option of paying for parking by card.”

The recommendations are due to be discussed at scrutiny committee next week, after which they will go before the shadow executive of both St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath councils for a final decision.

Sponsorship opportunities are being assessed for the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in the future Picture: GREGG BROWNSponsorship opportunities are being assessed for the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in the future Picture: GREGG BROWN

John Griffiths, borough council leader, said: “The fayre offers a chance to bring our communities together while it also benefits our local economy not just over the four days, but through attracting visitors who return to spend their time and money in many of our wonderful town centre shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants.”

Topic Tags:

Driver of Audi which ended up on its roof after police chase is jailed

13 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A banned driver whose car ended up on its roof in a front garden after hitting two parked cars and a garage during a police chase has been jailed for 12 months.

Latest county council overspend revealed

21 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Latest overspend forecasts for 2018/19 at Suffolk County Council are at £7.5m Picture: ARCHANT

Fresh concerns have been raised over Suffolk County Council’s overspend, as opposition groups warn it is struggling to stay afloat.

Man with life-changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times

36 minutes ago Will Jefford
Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere fears that the town is sufferingbeauce of cuts to policing budgets Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing that has left a man with life-changing injuries.

Convenience store sold hundreds of packs of illegal cigarettes, court hears

52 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Sudbury shopkeeper who sold hundreds of packets of illegal cigarettes at knock down prices has walked free from court after a judge decided not to send him straight to prison.

‘Going too far’ - Warning from pensioner after scam call which says an arrest warrant has been issued

14:52 Reece Hanson
Gillian Wilkin, 75, from Lowestoft has been targeted by a telephone scam telling her there is a warrant out for her arrest. Picture: Nick Butcher

A Lowestoft pensioner has issued a warning to others after being targeted by scammers claiming there is a warrant out for her arrest.

‘It looked quite dramatic’ – car crashes into river

14:12 Jake Foxford
The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A brand new Volvo courtesy car has been left stranded in the River Ore in Framlingham.

