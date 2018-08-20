Video

GCSE Results Day 2018: Find out how west Suffolk schools performed

Students celebrate their GCSE results at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

Picking up GCSE results today? Hundreds of west Suffolk pupils are doing the same, and we’ll be following their journey as they find out how they did.

We will be bringing you live news, pictures and video from west Suffolk schools and colleges – in Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Newmarket and Haverhill – as the results roll in.

• This live feed will keep you updated with results, student stories and more.

Confused about the new grading system? Watch our explainer video and read our ultimate GCSE Results Day guide.

Bury St Edmunds County Upper

A total of 234 students sat the exams, with 74% gaining at least a Grade 4 in English and maths

Headteacher Vicky Neale said: “This year saw massive changes to GCSE and we are delighted that, right across the ability range, our students have done so well.

“The new 7,8,9 grades make up almost a quarter of our grades and just under half of all students achieved the most challenging qualification, the full English Baccalaureate.

“Very, very few students nationally will have achieved a Grade 9 and so we especially congratulate Clare Hole and Wilf Harvey who achieved this in nine subjects, Daniel Garcia-Leon who secured it in eight subjects and Logan Pyle whose excellent overall performance included six Grade 9s.

“All these pupils pursue a range of other interests supporting our view that an all-round education produces better results than a narrow focus on examinations.

“These superb results following last week’s excellent ‘A’ level performance, crown another hugely successful year for County in and out of the classroom.

“Once again, I thank the staff who do such an excellent job and congratulate all the students: they certainly deserve to celebrate their achievements today.”

76% of students at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds achieved a 4 or better in English and Maths

Castle Manor Academy

Overall 63% of students reached the threshold grade in maths and 62% in English, with 50% of students reaching the combined threshold of a level 4 in maths and English.

Headteacher Vanessa Whitcombe said the results represented an extremely good outcome for the year group of students, placing them in the top 25% of similar schools nationally from their starting points when they joined the school.

She added: “I am delighted with the results at Castle Manor Academy - they are strong in a year when there has been a huge amount of national change with these examinations.

“As well as headlines of English and maths results, we have seen excellent results in a wide range of subjects including triple science, photography, finance, dance and PE.

“I am extremely proud of all of our students and they will have very bright futures. These results are also testament to the hard work and support from staff and parents and I want to take the opportunity to thank them.”

High achievers at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Joe Dobbyn, Eleanor Allen, Patrick Laycock, Chloe Manning, Will Moody, and Daniel Bellamy

Culford School

A total of 71 students took GCSEs at Culford, with 93% achieving 9–4 grades.

Julian Johnson-Munday, Culford headmaster, said: “These results are excellent, particularly the value added across the range of abilities.

“We are also delighted with the high number of top grade levels achieved by many of our pupils.”

Ollie Cotton, Gabriella Piper, and James Gilbert from King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, who all achieved excellent GCSE results

Ixworth Free School

Out of 37 GCSE students, 62% achieved at least a Grade 4 in English and maths.

Headteacher Mark Barrow said: “It is great to see that students of all abilities have achieved beyond target.

GCSE pupils at Culford School near Bury St Edmunds received their exam results today

“Students should be extremely proud of their hard work, particularly in traditional academic subjects like triple science where all candidates achieved a Grade 7 or above.

“I’d like to congratulate our students, teachers and parents for their dedication and commitment.

“The results are evidence once again of our ability to tailor support and challenge every student. We wish them every success as they move on to the next stage of their education in a position of great strength.”

Thomas Gainsborough School - GCSE results

King Edward VI School

A total of 306 students sat GCSE exams, with 76% achieving a 4 grade or better in English and maths – an incease of 8% from last year.

More than half of students also achieved a 5 grade in English (57%) and maths (54%).

Top performers included James Gilbert, who achieved nine grade 9s, one grade 8 and one A* distinction, Ollie Cotton, who gained two grade 9s, five grade 8s and three grade 7s, and Gabriella Piper, who picked up four grade 9s, four grade 8s and two A*s.

Thomas Gainsborough School - GCSE results

Lee Walker, headteacher, said: “We are thrilled with this terrific set of results, which are 8% higher than last year.

“This achievement is a credit to our students and staff, all of whom work incredibly hard.

“It is great to be part of this very special school, and to know we’ve made a real difference for these highly talented young people.

“We are hugely grateful to parents and carers who provide essential support and play such a crucial role throughout the journey.

Zara Hearden from Thomas Gainsborough School

“Results are very strong across so many of our subjects, and we are delighted that our students have embraced our core value of aspiration so wholeheartedly.”

Mildenhall College Academy

A total of 175 students sat GCSE qualifications this year, with 54% achieving a Grade 4 or higher in both English and maths.

Students at Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds, celebrate their GCSE results

Principal Susan Byles said: “I have never known a cohort of students work so hard in preparing to take so many exams.

“The students have done incredibly well, matching the achievements of last year’s cohort who only had to take the new GCSEs in English and Maths.

“This cohort sat the new GCSEs in every one of their subjects and the students were exhausted by the time they completed all of the examinations in the series. Their results do them credit.”

More students achieved Grade 9s this year. Bianca Willis achieved 10 GCSEs at Grades 9-4, with Grade 9 in English Literature, Grade 9 in Spanish and Grade 8 in English Language. Tom Canham, James Garry and Josef Zamichowski all achieved 10 GCSEs at Grades 9-4, with Grade 9s in Maths and Physics. Rogan Parker achieved 10 GCSEs at Grades 9-4, with Grade 9 in Maths and Grade 8s in Chemistry and Physics.

Students at Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds, celebrate their GCSE results

Newmarket Academy

Students at Newmarket Academy are celebrating a rise in GCSE results – for the sixth year in succession.

In the key national measures, the school has posted a 10% improvement on last year’s record-breaking results.

The headline figures of English and mathematics has improved to 66% for students achieving a grade 4+, up from 59%, and 40% for a grade 5+ - up from 32%.

Nick Froy, principal, said: “These results further demonstrate the ambition of the school and its ability to deliver ever-improving outcomes for all our students.

“The school was particularly pleased with the performance of students from disadvantaged backgrounds who smashed a national trend of significant underperformance.

“These outcomes are the product of very high levels of support possible in this small school and the support of the community which provided additional funding for disadvantaged students.”

Ormiston Sudbury Academy

Just under half of students at Ormiston Sudbury Academy achieved a grade 4 in both English and maths in the first year of the tougher new exams across all subjects.

Overall, 48% of students achieved a grade 4 or better in English and maths.

Top performers were Bertie Barthropp who achieved five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and three Grade 7s, Cory Willings who achieved three Grade 9s, two distinction *s, two Grade 8s and three Grade 7s, and Grace Bareham who achieved two Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and three Grade 7s.

Caroline Wilson, principal, said: “I am delighted for all the students who have worked so hard to reach their goals and achieve these results.

“I would also like to thank our dedicated staff and parents for all of their hard work and support, which made this possible.”

Samuel Ward Academy

A total of 64% of students achieved a 4 or above in English and maths – compared to 55% in 2017.

Headteacher Andy Hunter said: “I am really pleased for the students who have worked very hard, guided by a caring and dedicated team of staff.”

Students at the school admitted there was a mixture of relief and happiness as they picked up their results.

Abigail Smith, 16, from Haverhill, said she was delighted with her results, especially in science and English.

She added: “I was completely shocked when I opened the envelope. I remember coming out of the exams thinking I didn’t do very well.

“And then I went to Corfu on holiday and I didn’t want to come back and get my results. All my friends told me to open the envelope, but I didn’t want to cry. In the end, I cried happy tears.”

Celine Roy, 16, from Haverhill, said: “I have been so stressed over the summer holidays but now I am just so relieved and so happy.

“I never expected to get any grade 9s so to get two in geography and chemistry is fantastic.”

Benjamin Quick, 16, from Thurlow, whose results included four 9s, two 8s and two 7s, said: “I am thrilled with my results. I just did my best and had the support of the school and my family. I was a little stressed but I just accepted that I couldn’t do any more.”

Other notable achievements included Marlise Bush, who got six 9s and two 8s among her results and Nathan Crooks who got a A*, 9, 9, 9, 8, 8, 8 and 7.

St Benedict’s School

Of the 136 students who took exams, 67% achieved a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Kate Pereira, headteacher, said: “We are very pleased with our GCSE results at St Benedict’s. 67% of students achieved a level 4 or above in English and Maths.

“Well done and congratulations to all students and thank you to our talented staff and supportive parents who helped to prepare them. The hard work has paid off.”

Stour Valley Community School

A total of 110 students took GCSEs, with 62% achieving a grade 4 and above in English and maths.

Thomas Gainsborough School

Record GCSE results have been achieved after 70% achieved a pass in both English and maths. A total of 220 students sat the exams.

Headteacher Wayne Lloyd said: “We are delighted with these results. I would like to congratulate the students on their excellent performance.

“It is a fitting reward for their hard work and the dedication and the support that they have received from their teachers.

“This year group were the first to join us as Year 7s in 2013 and have proved to be an absolute credit to the school and their families from first to last. We look forward to welcoming over 120 of them back into our sixth form in September.

“We expect high standards at TGS and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the highest possible outcomes for all our students into the future.”

Particularly successful students this year include Tom Hanmer who attained eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and a grade 7 as well as Ismay Hathaway whose results included six grade 9s and seven grade 8s; Ella Smith with five grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 6; Gemma Deacon achieved three grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s; Oliver Hughes got three grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s; Jacob Miculob with two grade 9s, seven grade 8s and a grade 7 and Emma Crossley with two grade 9s, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 6.

Thurston Community College

From a total of 318 students, 63% achieved a grade 4 and above in English and maths.

Helen Wilson, headteacher, said: “Congratulations to our students and staff who have worked so hard in the face of huge turbulence in the examination system to achieve fantastic results today.

“I wish our students every success for the future.”