Visitors flock to Kentwell Hall for Tudor Hands-On Festival

The Tudor Hands-On Festival is on at Kentwell Hall until August 27 Picture: KENTWELL HALL

Visitors took a step back in time to experience Tudor life at a recreation event held at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford.

The Tudor Hands-On Festival began on August 18 and runs until August 27, with a host of things to see and do for all the family.

More than 250 costumed Tudors recreate what life was liked during the period, with visitors immersed in the sights, sounds and smells of the 16th-century.

People can enjoy and practice a range of traditional skills, with the alchemist, archer, baker, cook, carpenter, dyer, dairymaid, felter, foundryman, glassblower, horner, painter, potter, spinner or seamstress and more.

Alix Massey, from Kentwell Hall, said: “With so many younger children letting us know that they are enjoying history, and then having engaged with the Tudors throughout the day at Kentwell, say that it was the best day ever. It seems that there is a new growing generation of historians.”