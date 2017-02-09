West Suffolk College computing students given extra access to Bletchley Park codebreaking site

Computing students at West Suffolk College have visited Bletchley Park and were given extra access to the Second World War codebreaking site.

The 36 students from the Bury St Edmunds’ based college went to the Buckinghamshire site where modern day computing is said to have begun.

Student Marc Chapman said: “We learnt lots of historical facts and how important computing was to codebreaking and the war effort.”

The group were given a guided tour of the estate, including the offices and huts where the code breakers worked. The students had extra hands-on experiences that are not available to the public.

They took part in a cyber security workshop, completing various code breaking activities and got to use a real Enigma machine.

In the museum they saw a working demonstration of the famous Bombe machine developed by Alan Turing.

“I would highly recommend a visit to Bletchley Park, I learnt so much. It was great to get out of the classroom and experience the history of computing in such an impressive real life setting,” added student Jack Binks.