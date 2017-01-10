Partly Cloudy

West Suffolk Spin returns to Bury St Edmunds to raise funds for West Suffolk Hospital

14:10 10 January 2017

Cyclists taking part in the 2016 West Suffolk Spin.

Cyclists can take on a 100-mile challenge around Bury St Edmunds for their 2017 New Year’s resolution as a charity event returns for its second year.

Comment

Last year’s first West Suffolk  Spin saw more than 350 cyclists  raise more than £11,000 for the  My WiSH charity, which supports patients across West Suffolk Hospital.

The date for this year’s cycling event has now been confirmed as Sunday, May 28.

Paul Rayner, chairman of the special events committee, said: “We want to organise events that support health in the whole family. Last year’s spin was such a success and we’ve added a new 75-mile route after feedback from riders. Sign up as soon as possible so you don’t miss out, and make use of the early-bird discount on offer.”

Routes on offer include 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles around Bury or the mini spin around Nowton Park and organisers said all the family could join in and support the hospital.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Bury bike shop Revel Outdoors.

Sarah Wightman, from Revel, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting the West Suffolk Spin once again. The event really does promote health and wellbeing and the mini spin for children is such a bonus and gets children active – such a wonderful message. It is also great to support a local charity that changes the lives of so many people.”

For information about how to get involved, email fundraising@wsh.nhs.uk, call 01284 712952 or visit www.mywishcharity.co.uk

Registrations before February 1 get discounted entry fee. Under 16s will be £15 instead of £20 and over 16s will be £20 instead of £25. The mini spin is free.

