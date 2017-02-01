Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds praised for the good progress of its pupils

Westley Middle School pupils in Bury St Edmunds are leaping ahead, say Ofsted inspectors. Pictured here are Westley pupils at the Suffolk Schools Games Festival in 2014

One of the county’s two remaining middle schools, in Bury St Edmunds, has been praised by Ofsted for pushing pupils to achieve the best GCSE grades.

Westley Middle School was visited last December by inspectors and a short report has now been published, with the school in Oliver Road maintaining its ‘good’ status.

The school’s key stage 2 SATs results do not paint the full picture, Ofsted suggested, adding pupils’ progress was in fact much better than it would initially look.

“Published key stage 2 results suggest the progress pupils make is not as good as it should be,” wrote inspector Adrian Lyons.

“However, this information does not take into account pupils’ starting points when they join the school in Year 5. Baseline tests that pupils undertake when they join the school, and school information for each year group, show that by the time pupils reach Year 8, they have made good and often very good progress in their time at Westley Middle School.”

Inspectors said this went beyond the middle school, praising pupil progress from Westley up to GCSE after speaking with the County Upper School’s headteacher Vicky Neale.

“To confirm this, we spoke to the lead headteacher in the trust, who endorsed the well-above-average GCSE results that Westley pupils achieve in the upper school,” the letter said.

Headteacher Nick Templeton welcomed the feedback, saying he was “extremely pleased” Ofsted mentioned pupils’ starting point.

“The fact he recognised the progress from Year 5 to Year 8 is good,” he said. “Sometimes they might get bogged with SATs. It’s looking at the journey across the whole school.”

Westley is one of the few surviving middle schools in Suffolk, as part of the Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust, which includes County Upper and Horringer Court Middle plus Barrow and Tollgate primaries.

“Middle schools all worked as part of a trust. It works and the transfer point for the children comes at a really good time,” said Mr Templeton. “The children, when they move to the upper school, are ready for the upper school and when they move to us for Year 5 they’re ready.”

Pupils’ behaviour was praised by inspector Mr Lyons, who wrote: “Your school is a happy community where pupils are encouraged to excel academically and in a range of sporting and cultural activities.”