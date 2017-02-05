Westley Rail Bridge closure in Bury St Edmunds signals traffic chaos for weeks

The roadworks at Westley Bridge, taken in 2015. Picture: Phil Morley. Archant

The closure of the route into western Bury St Edmunds is feared to cause traffic “hell”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Communities are gearing up for traffic “gridlock” as a key route in and out of Bury St Edmunds will be shut for up to eight weeks.

The closure of Westley Bridge at Newmarket Road will start on Monday, February 13, until Friday, April 7, so Suffolk highways can carry out major repairworks - and two-way traffic will not resume fully for a further three weeks.

Motorists, businesses and residents have already had to put up with more than three years of disruption due to the structural problems with the rail bridge.

Without access into western Bury along Newmarket Road, there are fears drivers will cut through the Westley estate and Westley Road, and the village of Westley.

Colin Clayton, vice chairman of Westley Parish Council, said they were “very concerned” about the potential effect on the village.

“The impact that it’s going to have on the village actually is quite enormous, which is what we have been trying to stress all the way through.

“The volume of traffic is definitely similar to much larger villages in the area and has got worse since the bridge has gone down to one lane, and will get a hell of a lot worse when it’s closed.”

Alison Sawyer, of Oliver Road on the Westley estate, said: “If people divert through the estate traffic is going to be awful. Cars park on the roads as it is so it will be total gridlock - the roads aren’t wide enough to allow cars to pass.”

Suffolk County Council has said to ease the flow of traffic in Bury during the road closure temporary no waiting/parking restrictions will be in place at Westley Road between numbers 14 and 64 from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

And in addition, waiting restrictions may also need to be put in place in parts of Tollgate Lane, West Road and Westley Road.

A spokesman said the above restrictions would “be implemented only if necessary, once we have established the revised traffic patterns in the town”.

The diversion route will be via junction 42, A14, J43, Compiegne Way, and A1302.

Mr Clayton added: “I suppose all we can hope for really is as many people as possible know what’s going on and are aware they cannot cut though Westley and they have to stick to the diversion signs, though some people inevitably will take the short cut.”