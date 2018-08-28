Bury St Edmunds pub offers a ‘loo from home’ experience

Manager Craig Uttley is pictured outside the Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The Wetherspoon pub in Bury St Edmunds has received acclaim for “exceptional toilets”.

Charlie Havard, shift leader at the Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds, which has got the top rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2018 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI Charlie Havard, shift leader at the Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds, which has got the top rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2018 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The Corn Exchange in Abbeygate Street has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2018.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer “exceptional toilets.”

Craig Uttley, manager of the Corn Exchange, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Mike Bone, the Loo of the Year Awards 2018 managing director, said: “The toilets at The Corn Exchange have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award – the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”

The Red Lion, a Wetherspoon pub in Thetford, was also awarded the platinum rating by inspectors.