What are the dates for Suffolk’s school holidays, and A-level and GCSE results days in 2017?

As our thoughts turn to sunnier climes and summer holidays, you might find yourself wondering what the term dates are for the rest of the year.

As well as the main Easter and summer holidays there are also the various half term breaks to take into account – not forgetting next those next winter as well.

For local state schools affiliated to Suffolk County Council we’ve listed the holiday dates right through to January 2018.

Free schools and academies may follow different dates, and the list does not include teacher training days which are set by individual schools.

Spring term 2016/17: STARTS Wednesday, January 4 and ENDS Friday, March 31. HALF-TERM is Monday, February 13 to Friday, February 17. EASTER HOLIDAYS are Monday, April 3 to Monday, April 17.

Summer term 2016/17: STARTS Tuesday, April 18 and ENDS Friday, July 21. HALF-TERM is Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2. SUMMER HOLIDAYS are Monday, July 24 to Friday, September 1.

Autumn term 2017/18: STARTS Monday, September 4 and ENDS Tuesday, December 19. HALF-TERM is Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27. CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS are Wednesday, December 20 to Tuesday, January 2 (2018).

As well as the term dates there are always two days in the summer holidays of great interest to students – the A-level and GCSE results days.

In 2017 A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY is on Thursday, August 17 and GCSE RESULTS DAY is on Thursday, August 24.