What can people see on your Facebook profile? Suffolk New College marks Safer Internet Day

16:14 06 February 2017

Suffolk New College Level 1 Childcare Students get ready for Safer Internet Day. From left, Raissa Marshall, Lecturer Sharon Thompson, Jasmine Sheppard, Jasmine Richmond, Ami Regan and Amber Buckle. Credit: Suffolk New College.

Archant

What appears when you ‘Google’ yourself? How much information is revealed on your Facebook and Twitter accounts?

And what impact could all of this have on your job prospects?

These are among the questions being posed to students at Suffolk New College tomorrow during Safer Internet Day.

This year’s theme is ‘Be the change: Unite for a better internet’ and will see colleges, schools and others raise awareness of online safety issues.

Chris Ash, the college’s e-learning developer, said: “The emphasis of Safer Internet Day at Suffolk New College this year is about creating a professional on-line presence. We are encouraging students to think about how they can use the internet safely and responsibly.

“We want our students to use the internet, as it is a wonderful tool for learning and communicating, but we want them to do so with the knowledge they need to stay safe.”

Students will have the chance to visit a ‘Google Me Booth’ in the Atrium, where they can check their on-line profile and discover ways to make this more positive and professional.

There will also be an E-Safety Treasure Hunt, made up of a series of questions which students can access by using their mobile phones to scan the QR codes displayed on the digital screens around the College.

