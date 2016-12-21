Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

What is Crossrail, and what is in it for East Anglia?

14:11 21 December 2016

An artist's impression showing how the proposed ticket hall on Hanover Square at Bond Street station on Crossrail's new Elizabeth line will look when the line opens in 2018.

An artist's impression showing how the proposed ticket hall on Hanover Square at Bond Street station on Crossrail's new Elizabeth line will look when the line opens in 2018.

Crossrail is the new service operated by Transport for London (TfL) from Shenfield in the east to Reading and Heathrow Airport to the west of London.

Comment

At its heart is a new rail tunnel under the capital from Whitechapel to Acton with stations at Liverpool Street, Farringdon, Tottenham Court Road, Bond Street, and Paddington.

Although Crossrail trains will start from Shenfield, the key junction for this region will be at Stratford – giving East Anglian passengers a cross-platform fast service to the West End of London, Heathrow or Reading with its connections for south Wales and the West Country. The first Crossrail trains enter service in May next year between Shenfield and Liverpool Street.

The tunnel will see its first trains operating in December 2018 and the full service will be operational by December 2019.

There will be a train every five to six minutes from Stratford to the West End. There will be services every 15 minutes to Heathrow and Maidenhead, and services every half an hour to Reading.

It will be branded as “The Elizabeth Line” to mark the Queen’s reign.

Keywords: London Reading

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

51 minutes ago Emily Townsend and Will Lodge
The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Floral tributes line a wall outside a home where a mother and daughter lost their lives in a house fire last night.

Gallery: Hurricane Katie and stunning animals - your iwitness photos from March

7 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Six hours after Hurricane Katie subsided. Picture: Parrish Colman Photography

We now reach March in our iwitness review of the year, looking back at the best photos from around Suffolk.

Felixstowe beach hut owners’ protests delays big rent rise for at least a year

8 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Beach huts at Old Felixstowe. PHOTO: Janice Poulson

Beach hut owners are facing a 3.25% rent increase next year for their seaside retreats – because huge opposition to radical changes to licences has delayed plans for a 10% rise.

Man hit on head from behind and robbed of cash in Jaywick

18 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information

A man was hit on the head from behind and robbed of a large amount of cash in Jaywick near Clacton yesterday morning.

Two more arrests in connection with Foundation Street stabbings brings total to seven

50 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Two more men have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Deck the halls! Check out our festive picture of the day.

53 minutes ago Connor McLoone
Droplets on glass reflecting a holly sprig. By Phil Stearn.

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action.

Police officer returning to duty after helping at fatal Braintree fire is attacked

53 minutes ago Will Lodge
Police at the scene of the fatal house fire in South Street, Braintree, while investigations continue. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

A policeman who stopped to help an injured man after helping at the scene of a double fatal house fire was attacked by two men.

Most read

Tributes pour in for mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens after seven vehicles involved in two crashes

Orwell Bridge (stock image).

Two arrested for GBH at Southwold pub

Two on bail

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Marcus Evans’ three-point strategy outlined at Ipswich Town PLC AGM

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Ipswich Town loan player Jonny Williams set to be sidelined for 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

Jonny Williams on the pitch as a sub at Blackburn

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Opinion: Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?

Ipswich waterfront - is there a better place to live?

Independent report claims West Suffolk Hospital could be at risk of nurses shortage post-Brexit

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph Simon Parker

Suffolk’s most prolific drink-driver spared jail after sixth conviction

Eric Neale outside Ipswich Magistrates Court.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24