What is Crossrail, and what is in it for East Anglia?

An artist's impression showing how the proposed ticket hall on Hanover Square at Bond Street station on Crossrail's new Elizabeth line will look when the line opens in 2018.

Crossrail is the new service operated by Transport for London (TfL) from Shenfield in the east to Reading and Heathrow Airport to the west of London.

At its heart is a new rail tunnel under the capital from Whitechapel to Acton with stations at Liverpool Street, Farringdon, Tottenham Court Road, Bond Street, and Paddington.

Although Crossrail trains will start from Shenfield, the key junction for this region will be at Stratford – giving East Anglian passengers a cross-platform fast service to the West End of London, Heathrow or Reading with its connections for south Wales and the West Country. The first Crossrail trains enter service in May next year between Shenfield and Liverpool Street.

The tunnel will see its first trains operating in December 2018 and the full service will be operational by December 2019.

There will be a train every five to six minutes from Stratford to the West End. There will be services every 15 minutes to Heathrow and Maidenhead, and services every half an hour to Reading.

It will be branded as “The Elizabeth Line” to mark the Queen’s reign.