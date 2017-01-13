What we know about the floods on the Suffolk and Essex coast, including Felixstowe Ferry, Southwold and Jaywick, and what is causing them

Southwold during the 2013 the storm surge. Photo: David Andrews (c) copyright citizenside.com

Our region has been subjected to some fairly severe weather over the last 24 hours, with flooding and snow causing problems for both property owners and motorists.

Several locations on the Suffolk and Essex coast were put on alert yesterday that flooding was expected and could cause a threat to life if people did not take immediate action.

See below for an explanation of why these floods are occurring, how you can find out if your home is at risk and some advice from police for those leaving for rest centres.

But first here is a list of the high tide times today and a timeline of everything which has happened so far and is predicted to take place over the coming days.

High tides for Suffolk and Essex today and tomorrow

Lowestoft: 10.04pm today

Southwold: 11.09pm today

Aldeburgh: 11.34pm today

Orford Quay: 12.43pm today and 1.12am tomorrow

Woodbridge: 12.44pm today and 1.15am tomorrow

Felixstowe Pier: 11.58am today and 12.26am tomorrow

Harwich: 12.07pm today and 12.31am tomorrow

Walton-on-the-Naze: 12.03pm today and 12.32am tomorrow

Clacton-on-Sea: 12.14pm today and 12.43am tomorrow

West Mersea: 12.37pm today and 1.05am tomorrow

Wednesday, January 11

• During the late afternoon the Environment Agency published flood warnings (flooding expected, immediate action required) for locations along the Suffolk coast that evening, including Southwold, Blythburgh and Felixstowe Ferry.

• Portable flood barriers started to be put up in some places at risk.

• The reason given for this was a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge (see below for an explanation of what this is).

• At the same time, lesser flood alerts (flooding possible, be prepared) were issued for places such as Lowestoft, the Deben Estuary and parts of the Essex coast around Clacton.

• The warning was in place from around 8.30am until 12.45am on January 12 at the latest, however it is not believed any of the locations suffered significant flooding – but higher than usual tides were reported.

• The only place reported to have experienced some flooding was The Strand at Wherstead, which was impassable for some time.

• Though not directly related to flooding, firefighters in Essex were required to rescue a man they described as “elderly” from The Strood at Mersey Island after he tried to cross the causeway during high tide, around 10.50pm.

Thursday, January 12

• New flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for the Suffolk and Essex coastline and along some inland waterways for today (Friday, January 13).

• Places subject to severe flood warnings, the highest level of warning (severe flooding, danger to life) included the area around Clacton and Jaywick where high tide is expected around 1pm today.

• As a result of the flooding threat authorities decided Jaywick needed to be evacuated before the flooding hit and set up rest centres in safer areas.

• Police were tasked to call on residents and give them advice ahead of a full evacuation of the town, which started at 7am today and included Essex County Council putting on buses to transport vulnerable people. Some people decided to leave last night instead.

• Ordinary flood warnings in Essex included locations such as Harwich Town, Dovercourt and Walton-on-the-Naze.

• In Suffolk, the threat of flooding today meant the Suffolk Resilience Forum advised 1,100 properties in at-risk areas should be evacuated. A rest centre was set up in Felixstowe at Brackenbury Sports Centre, opening from 8am today, for people nearby who wanted to leave their homes.

• Warnings included places like Felixstowe Ferry, Bawdsey Quay, parts of the Deben Estuary and Ipswich Quay.

• Further north, the warnings were for today’s evening high tides (around 10pm) and included Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Snape and Southwold. There will rest centres open from 2pm today at Leiston Leisure Centre, Water Lane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft and Carlton Colville Community Centre in Carlton Colville.

Friday, January 13

• This morning, flood warnings or alerts remain for all the locations listed above – but for many places extended warnings are now in force which include tonight and tomorrow morning as well.

• Flooding is still listed as possible imminently for places in Essex around Clacton, the River Colne and St Peters Flat, while the same is true in Suffolk for Felixstowe, the Orwell and Stour estuaries, the River Waveney, Southwold and Lowestoft.

• Aldeburgh Primary School has been closed because of the flooding threat.

• Tonight severe flood warnings are in place for Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Snape and Southwold.

• The evacuation of Jaywick started at 7am for those who did not leave last night, an police eventually ordered a full evacuation of the town for anyone who was left there.

• At 8am the rest centre in Felixstowe opened for people in the area who were leaving their homes because of the flooding threat.

• The early afternoon high tides passed without too much issue but more warnings were added to the Environment Agency’s website around 1pm.

• The updated included severe flood warnings, the agency’s highest level of alert, for Aldeburgh, Bluthburgh, Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Snape, Southwold, the coast from Clacton to Lee Wick, the River Stour at Mistley and West Mersea and The Strood.

• From 2pm the rest centres in Leiston, Lowestoft and Carlton Colville were open, with bus services taking people without their own transport to them from the same time. See here for a full list of the rest centres and bus stop locations.

• Operation Stack was put into place on the A14 for several hours during the afternoon because of high winds at the Port of Felixstowe.

• In the early evening the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was closed as a precaution against the expected storm surge.

Is my property at risk?

You can check your flood risk here or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates.

Why are these floods happening?

The cause given for the floods this week is a combination of spring tides and a storm surge.

A spring tide has nothing to do with the time of year – it’s actually to do with the alignment of the moon and the sun.

During a full or new moon, when the Earth is nearly lined up with the two celestial bodies, tides can be a bit higher than usual.

This is because the gravitational pull of the moon, which is what causes the tides on Earth, is coupled with that of the sun as well.

A stronger gravitational pull means the oceans will bulge more than usual, giving us higher high tides and lower low tides than during the rest of the year.

And why a spring tide? It refers to the tide ‘springing forth’ because of the extra gravitational effects.

What is a storm surge?

Storm surges usually occur with low pressure weather systems – lower atmospheric pressure over the sea allows the water level to rise, whereas a higher pressure would cause it to fall. It’s similar to what happens when you drink through a straw.

The main cause however is high winds. They physically push the sea water towards the coast where it piles up.

The strong winds can also create large waves which can rise up over flood defences.

If the surge happens at low tide then the rise in water level may not be enough to cause damage, flooding or override defences.

However when coupled with a high tide, storm surges can have a devastating effect – as seen in Suffolk in December 2013.

What to do if you are leaving your home

Police have issued the following for those preparing for evacuation:

• Stay calm and do not panic

• Police officers and/or other officials will try to visit all properties at risk to advise on the requirement to evacuate

• If road conditions permit, move vehicles to unaffected areas for example higher ground and ask friends and family if you can share their parking facilities

• You will hear about your evacuation point for transport and the location of the reception centre either verbally or by a leaflet

• Try to check that any elderly/vulnerable family members or neighbours know about the evacuation

• Try to inform family members/friends as to where you are evacuating

• Listen to the advice of the authorities and follow any instructions to leave the property.

• Take special foods and medicine

• Switch off gas and electricity

• If possible, move electrical equipment and furniture upstairs

• Any furniture that you cannot move upstairs, try to raise well off the floor

• Do not forget to lock all doors and windows

• Block doorways and air bricks – sandbags are not available via local authorities

• Avoid walking and driving through floodwater, there could be hidden hazards