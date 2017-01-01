Rain

What were the most read Suffolk stories on the EADT website in 2016?

16:17 30 December 2016

Nationally the headlines have been dominated by Brexit, the US presidential election and the sad deaths of some of our biggest celebrities.

Suffolk Constabulary CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague

But what happened in Suffolk during 2016? Here we look back at some of our most read stories online over the past 12 months.

In 2016, we have had 11.3 million visits to our website, with readers consuming 23m pages with the baffling disappearance of RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague our most read story.

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

In the past three months we have posted on an almost daily basis about the missing airman in the hope of raising awareness and helping his family to trace witnesses who may know what happened to the 23-year-old and we continue to do all we can to support his devastated family. Our stories on Corrie have received more than 600,000 views with 90,000 views on the timeline detailing his final known movements and the search process.

The tragic death of skateboard enthusiast Ben Wragge, 13, rocked the community in Thurston back in May.

Corrie McKeague

The teenager died after being shot with an airgun on a sunny Sunday afternoon. In the wake of his death legendary skateboarder Tony Hawke backed plans for a memorial at the village skate park.

The story of his death, and the tributes paid afterwards by his family, friends and school were read by thousands of shocked readers.

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

In February we revealed that 28 restaurants, cafes and catering establishments in Colchester had received a one-star rating from food hygiene inspectors. The story was read 26,000 times with diners keen to see how well their favourite eateries had fared.

Back in 2014 we worked with BBC Radio Suffolk’s Mark Murphy to compile a list of the 50 things to do on a summer day out in Suffolk and this continues to be used by families living in the county and those visiting during holiday season as a guide.

A teenager was shot in the neck with an airgun in Thurston

As a result, this was read by 21,000 people all eager to know where they can see a Suffolk Punch horse, climb aboard a trolley bus or sip a pint in one of the smallest pubs in the UK.

Over the summer months, we supported St Elizabeth Hospice’s Pigs Gone Wild campaign and the section on our website attracted 15,000 views.

Police at the scene of the tragic accident in Thurston

Our top sports story of the year was Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hitting back at Leeds United counterpart Steve Evans.

October was a record breaking month for us with 2.25m pages read, representing a 40% rise on October 2015.

Framlingham Castle is on our list of the top 50 things to do in Suffolk

Nearly a third of users came via social media in October, with hundreds of thousands reacting to posts about missing Corrie.

Throughout the year, we had 2.1m visits that were linked to social media posts and Facebook accounted for 86% of those.

Autumn sunlight with Framlingham castle reflected in mere - by Brian Smith

In 2016 we doubled the number of likes we have on Facebook and now have nearly 9,500 people following our page - 64% of you are women.

Our top post of the year was related to our timeline of Corrie’s disappearance. The post, from October 3, reached 25,700 people and was shared 74 times.

The food hygiene ratings of 1,435 businesses in Colchester

And our twitter account has grown, we now have 38,500 followers.
This year we also launched our Instagram account - find us and share your photos with our readers.

Top 10 stories of 2016

• Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

• Abandoned van in Methwold, Norfolk, investigated by police after Held Find Missing Corrie McKeague Facebook group tip-off

• Lead police officer in Corrie McKeague hunt says focused searches and CCTV are key to finding the ‘healthy, active’ serviceman

• ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’ – mother of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague says thanks for support as search enters day six

• 14-year-old boy thought to have been shot dead in Thurston - two teenagers arrested

• Search teams investigating missing RAF Honington gunner Corrie McKeague close A11 near Barton Mills

• Missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague is ‘not in Bury St Edmunds’ and ‘criminal involvement’ likely says mother and police officer Nicola Urquhart

• Revealed - the food hygiene ratings of cafes, restaurants and catering facilities in Colchester

• Police have seized a bin lorry and analysed phone data in continuing search for Corrie McKeague

• Suffolk: Where should we go for a day out? We list the ultimate 50 things to do in Suffolk this summer

