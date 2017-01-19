When will Ed Sheeran’s 2017 tour start? Singer-songwriter says in Facebook Live video with MTV it could follow release of album Divide in just two months

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams Archant

Ed Sheeran may soon be performing live on stage once more – hot on the heels of his latest album’s release.

Since bursting back onto the music scene this month, after a year away, by releasing Castle On The Hill – a love song for Suffolk – and Shape Of You, the Framlingham-raised singer-songwriter has barely been out of the news.

Now, in a Facebook Live interview with MTV, Sheeran has revealed he may be touring again very soon.

During the chat the 25-year-old, who went to Thomas Mills High School, was asked when the Divide tour might start.

He replied: “March. Pretty soon after the album. I don’t know when we’re coming with dates but I know we’re coming with dates soon. I definitely know it starts in March, in Europe.”

Last week Sheeran took the top two spots in the singles charts – Shape Of You taking the number one slot.

He also said he would love to gig at Portman Road – could the home of Ipswich Town FC be a potential date on his 2017 tour?