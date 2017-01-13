Where are the rest centres and shuttle bus stops for Lowestoft, Aldeburgh, Snape and Southwold?

A rest centre has been set up at Water Lane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft.

As the threat of flooding later today approaches, people in parts of Suffolk have been urged to leave their homes for their own safety.

The Suffolk Resilience Forum is telling people to remain vigilant ahead of tonight’s storm surge and take heed of the warnings in place issued by the Environment Agency.

Various authorities have been working together to accommodate people leaving their homes today and this evening.

Rest centres have been set up in the following locations:

• Brackenbury Sports Centre High Road East, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 9JF (opened at 8am)

• Leiston Leisure Centre Red House Lane, Leiston IP16 4LS (opened at 2pm)

• Water Lane Leisure Centre, Water Lane, Lowestoft NR32 2NH (opened at 2pm)

• Carlton Colville Community Centre, Hall Road, Carlton Colville Lowestoft NR33 8BT (opened at 2pm)

The last three rest centres have also had special bus services set up to take people without their own transport to them.

The pick up points for these services are at:

Aldeburgh Community Centre – to take people to Leiston rest centre

Snape Maltings – to take people to Leiston rest centre

Lowestoft Railway station – to take people to Water Lane rest centre

Lowestoft South Beach pavilion – to take people to Carlton Colville rest centre

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton – to take people to Carlton Colville rest centre

Car Park by Southwold Pier – to take people to Carlton Colville rest centre

