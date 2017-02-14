Where do you see yourself in 10 years? These time travellers will be revisiting their past

Jacob, Hannah and Zeno in their historic character costumes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No-one likes their past dug up – unless they’re a pupil at Woodbridge Primary School.

Zeno the knight at Woodbridge Primary School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Zeno the knight at Woodbridge Primary School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children buried a hoard of modern artefacts, reflecting the way we live today, along with letters to their teenage selves – to be retrieved and read in 10 years time.

It was part of a ‘time travel’ topic which included looking back at historical figures – and forward to what life might be like in the future.

Year One teacher Cheryl Borrett said: “The children decided they’d like the time capsule to be buried outside, near the school office, for 10 years.

“As well as their letters, it contains things like cinema tickets to Moana, items of school uniform, currency, number lines and 2D shapes from lessons, and a class photo.

Alex with a handwritten stone. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Alex with a handwritten stone. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“They’ve been looking at the ancient Egyptians, the Stone Age, cavemen, Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria, and into the future with spacemen.”

The children will be 15 or 16 when they dig up the capsule.