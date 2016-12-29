Whitehouse Community primary School headteacher Jacqui Frost leaves teaching to pursue support roles in education

Literacy coordinator Alice Hunt, pupil Callum Louis, author Jan Burchett, Library Manager Jane West, Tracey Russell, author Sara Vogler, pupil Ellie Appleton and head teacher Jacqui Frost opened two refurbished libraries at Whitehouse Community Primary School on Thursday, 13 November.

School’s out for a popular Ipswich headteacher who has called time on her 16-year headteaching career to pursue other education projects.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whitehouse Community Primary School headteacher Jacqui Frost, who is retiring from headteacher roles after 16 years Whitehouse Community Primary School headteacher Jacqui Frost, who is retiring from headteacher roles after 16 years

Whitehouse Community Primary School head Jacqui Frost, 51, held her final emotional assembly at the school on Tuesday, December 20 in front of more than 600 pupils, parents and teachers, who bid her a fond farewell.

Mrs Frost said that after 16 years as a headteacher, including previous head roles at Charsfield Primary School, Birchwood Primary School and Elm Tree Middle School, it was time to move on in her career in education.

“I am stepping away as I feel I need to give myself a bit of a break,” she said. “I have worked full time in education for 28 years and I am in a position now to try other things.

“I have been in school all my working life, and while I am going to miss the people and the children, it is demanding – both in time and emotionally – and I have decided it is time for someone else to take over.”

Wendy James, Libby Brown (Chair), Sarah Gallagher, Shaun Valentine, Anna Hennell-James, Simon Phillips, Neil Jackson, Jacqui Frost, Sue Bowditch, Karen Mills, Richard Dedicoat (Vice Chair), Mark Krisson, Wendy Kelway, Ann Waters and Jo Stanley-Bell launch Suffolk Primary Headteacher’s Association EADT 12.1.13 Wendy James, Libby Brown (Chair), Sarah Gallagher, Shaun Valentine, Anna Hennell-James, Simon Phillips, Neil Jackson, Jacqui Frost, Sue Bowditch, Karen Mills, Richard Dedicoat (Vice Chair), Mark Krisson, Wendy Kelway, Ann Waters and Jo Stanley-Bell launch Suffolk Primary Headteacher’s Association EADT 12.1.13

But far from taking a backseat in education, Mrs Frost will be kept busy with a trio of roles in the New Year.

She has already established a consultancy company which will help support and advise headteachers, and plans to continue working as an Ofsted inspector and liaising officer for Suffolk Primary Headteachers’ Association.

“I would like to develop my company into a position where it is supporting headteachers in their role as it is a very lonely job,” she said.

“As a headteacher the buck stops with you, which is quite right, but I think heads need a very extensive support system because it is a tough job.”

Last week, Mrs Frost spent her final day at Whitehouse having served there for the last six years, celebrating with songs in assembly and a special Christmas play put on by the staff.

“It’s been very emotional and there’s nothing more touching than having 550 kids singing at you,” she added.

“What I will miss most is the community.

“I think people have their own opinion about the Whitehouse estate, but actually the support I have had off parents and staff has been phenomenal from day one.

“Me leaving that is harder than leaving headteaching, so I would like to thank the staff, children and parents for their support in the past six years – I could not have done it without that.”