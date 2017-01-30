Overcast

Who are Ipswich Town’s new signings in the January transfer window?

15:37 30 January 2017

Can you guess the players in our Ipswich Town faceswap quiz?

Mick McCarthy has signed several new players since the transfer window opened – and we have introduced a few more in our face swap quiz.

Comment

We have taken players past and present and face swapped them with their fellow Portman Road stars.

It certainly makes for some interesting – and amusing – new additions to McCarthy’s squad.

Here we are challenging you to unscramble the faces and name both the players featured in the mash-up.

Make sure you post your scores below and share the quiz with your friends to see who has the best knowledge of Town’s new players.

Have you experimented with a face swap app? We would love to see your funny Snapchat and Insatgram photos.

Post them below or share them with us on Facebook and Twitter.

• Did you get the full house? If so, why not test your knowledge of pubs now and then in our Ipswich pub quiz? We have taken away their name boards to see how many pubs our readers can recognise simply by looking at the buildings. You can take part here.

Keywords: Ipswich Town

Top 12 reasons to support live music in Suffolk

28 minutes ago Jason Noble
JS and The Lockerbillies perform on the BBC Radio Suffolk Stage at last year's Ipswich Music Day

With the recent closure of Pump and Grind, the spotlight has once again been thrown on the provision of live music in Ipswich and Suffolk.

More than 100 attend Colchester’s ‘Emergency Demo Against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’

17:31 Andrew Hirst
Demonstrators during a protest in Glasgow against US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban on refugees and people from seven mainly-Muslim countries. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday January 30, 2017. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Protestors in Colchester have joined in nationwide demonstrations opposing recent actions taken by US President Donald Trump.

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

56 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell and Paul Geater
The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

A centre that has acted as a lifeline for vulnerable young people in Ipswich for 20 years is to close at the end of March.

Corrie McKeague’s mother hopes lessons will be learned from the search for her son

15:40 Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Experienced police officer Nicola Urquhart has spoken of her shock at how many people did not initially come forward with information that could help the search for her missing son Corrie McKeague.

Renewed appeal for information about violent Kersey robbery

16:45 Gemma Mitchell
The Suffolk village of Kersey.

Help is still needed to trace the robbers who tied up a couple at their home last year and raided the property for cash.

Motorist drives off after crashing into young woman pushing pram in Milton Road East, Lowestoft

16:42 Andrew Hirst
Police are appealing for information

A driver failed to stop after crashing into a young woman who was pushing a child in a pram, Suffolk police said.

Stowmarket Poppy Appeal raises £100,000 in three years

16:38 Chris Shimwell
Vivian and Rachel Oakley have raised £100,000 in three years for the Stowmarket poppy appeal

A “brilliant” Stowmarket couple have raised £100,000 in just three years since taking over the running of the town’s poppy appeal.

