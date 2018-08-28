Heavy Showers

Opinion

It is vital for the world to mark the centenary of the WWI Armistice

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 October 2018

On Saturday Suffolk officially launched this year’s Remembrance build-up – in what is almost certainly the most significant Armistice season that any of us can remember.

We’re marking the Centenary of the Armistice that ended the First World War, and the crowds that turn out on November 11 (which happens to be a Sunday this year) are expected to be the largest ever.

I’m not someone from a “military family.” My grandfather fought in the First World War, but he only ever talked about it once to me.

I had friends at school whose fathers were in the Army, but it never occurred to me for a millisecond to consider a military career – we had a Combined Cadet Force at school but I was one of the minority who didn’t join it because I always knew I would not be joining the forces, whatever I did!

But over recent years, and having covered many Remembrance Sunday services in Christchurch Park, I have come to appreciate more and more just how important it is to remember those who have gone into battle for their country.

And I don’t think I’m the only one. The amount raised by the Royal British Legion continues to go up year on year – and I’m sure the numbers who attend the ceremony at Ipswich’s Cenotaph continue to go up.

I’ll be there again in a fortnight. I’ll be covering the event even though I’m not down to work that weekend because I would be there anyway. I really don’t see it as being too much of an imposition to spend one morning a year paying my respects to those who have been killed or injured in battle.

No right-thinking person likes the idea of war, members of the armed forces and their families probably hate the idea of war even more than the rest of the population – they are the ones at the sharp end of any conflict.

But they have a vital role in any human society and it is right that others should recognise that vital role.

Like many people I’m interested in what happened during the wars. I’m fascinated by museums like Duxford and the IWM in London. I’ve been watching many of the war documentaries on recently and I’m looking forward to seeing Peter Jackson’s re-mastering of old First World War films. No one wants to glorify war – but we must never forget the sacrifices made.

On Saturday Suffolk officially launched this year’s Remembrance build-up – in what is almost certainly the most significant Armistice season that any of us can remember.

Wherstead Road to close again this morning as abnormal load travels to Bramford

06:23 Dominic Moffitt
The transformers that will be on the way to Bramford tomorrow Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS.

A major Ipswich road will close again today in preparation for an abnormal load to leave the Port of Ipswich.

Two people taken to hospital following collision between an Audi and a BMW

Yesterday, 20:08 Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of the collision Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Foxhall Road in Ipswich was closed in both directions following a two-collision.

Universal Credit to cost disabled people £300 a month, says new report

Yesterday, 23:05 Dominic Moffitt
Citizens Advice have revealed the serious impact new benefits could have on disabled people living in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A report published by Citizens Advice has revealed the devastating affects of the new benefits system to Suffolk’s disabled people.

Mum of two fights back after being given just days to live

Yesterday, 22:24 Dominic Moffitt
Mrs Edgar's family hope that she can make it onto a new medical trial Picture: BRAIN TUMOUR RESEARCH

The family of 33-year-old Gemma Edgar are desperately searching for a clinical trial to help improve her quality of life after she was told her brain tumour was inoperable and that she had just days to live.

Breaking News: Second arrest made following July’s Colchester jewellery robbery

Yesterday, 17:32 Dominic Moffitt
Trinity Street in Colchester, Chimes store, on the left, was robbed by two people in July Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Another person has been taken into custody by Essex Police after staff were threatened by a wrench and hammer in a jewellery shop theft.

Man charged with Reydon post office burglary

Yesterday, 21:51 Dominic Moffitt
A man has been arrested in connection with a post office burglary in Rendor Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested by Suffolk Constabulary in connection with a post office burglary on Friday October, 26.

