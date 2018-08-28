MP to judge village’s first scarecrow competition raising funds for life-saving volunteers

A Suffolk village is set to host its first scarecrow competition raising funds for volunteers who respond to life threatening emergencies.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter will be the guest judge for Wickham Market’s inaugural event on Saturday, November 3.

Dr Poulter will meet with event organisers from the Wickham Market Community First Responders (CFR) before taking a tour around the village to judge the various entries.

The competition costs £3 to enter, with funds raised going to the CFR to help the volunteers’ work responding to emergency calls in Wickham Market and the surrounding area.

“Our aim is to provide the most appropriate care until the more highly skilled ambulance crew arrive,” said CFR Liz Quickenden.

“Our kit and uniform is funded by the generosity of donations from members of the public and therefore we are always looking for new and exciting ways to raise money in order to continue to deliver the highest care for our patients.

“We hope the scarecrow competition will raise the publics awareness of the vital work we offer our community.

Entry forms can be collected from R&S Hardware, Inspirations and the library.

“We look forward to seeing the amazing creations Wickham Market has too offer,” Ms Quickenden added.