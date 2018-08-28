Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP to judge village’s first scarecrow competition raising funds for life-saving volunteers

PUBLISHED: 09:31 29 October 2018

Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, will judge the competition Picture: PAUL GEATER

Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, will judge the competition Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A Suffolk village is set to host its first scarecrow competition raising funds for volunteers who respond to life threatening emergencies.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter will be the guest judge for Wickham Market’s inaugural event on Saturday, November 3.

Dr Poulter will meet with event organisers from the Wickham Market Community First Responders (CFR) before taking a tour around the village to judge the various entries.

The competition costs £3 to enter, with funds raised going to the CFR to help the volunteers’ work responding to emergency calls in Wickham Market and the surrounding area.

“Our aim is to provide the most appropriate care until the more highly skilled ambulance crew arrive,” said CFR Liz Quickenden.

“Our kit and uniform is funded by the generosity of donations from members of the public and therefore we are always looking for new and exciting ways to raise money in order to continue to deliver the highest care for our patients.

“We hope the scarecrow competition will raise the publics awareness of the vital work we offer our community.

Entry forms can be collected from R&S Hardware, Inspirations and the library.

“We look forward to seeing the amazing creations Wickham Market has too offer,” Ms Quickenden added.

Topic Tags:

Three young girls arrested after suspected arson at Suffolk school

20 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon Picture: GREGG BROWN

A group of three girls under the age of 15 have been arrested on suspicion of arson following an incident at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds.

A12 blocked after two vehicles collide

40 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on the A12 near the Thorington junction Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is partially blocked at Thorington following a collision on the road.

Video: See inside a £870,000 home which has a tennis court

08:36 Megan Aldous
Is this the property you have been looking for? Located on The Street, in Rushmere St. Andrew Picture FENN WRIGHT

View our video tour of a five-bedroom property with a triple garage on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

07:44 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car ended up on its roof after a collision which has closed a stretch of Foxhall Road leading to the A12.

£1.5 billion High Street budget boost does not go far enough

07:30 Dominic Moffitt & Michael Steward
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond Picture: PA WIRE

A £1.5billion package to support struggling high street traders due to be set out in the budget does not go far enough, according to business leaders in the region.

Opinion: If austerity is over will the Chancellor announce significant funding for Suffolk’s beleaguered police force?

05:30 David Ellesmere
Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere fears that the town is sufferingbeauce of cuts to policing budgets Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

I make no apology for returning to the subject of police cuts, writes Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere.

New online tool launched to make living donation process easier

05:30 Michael Steward
Kate Bullion, from Lowestoft, donated a kidney to a stranger Picture: NHSBT

A new online tool has been launched for the first time in a bid make the process of living organ donation easier for those who want to save a stranger’s life.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Fire at County Upper School

Fire tackled close to County Upper School, Bury St Edmunds Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24