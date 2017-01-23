Wife of Chris Naya from Manningtree makes plea for help to find his attackers

Jess Naya, at the bridge in Central Park, Chelmsford, near where her husband Chris was attacked. Photo: Will Lodge/Archant Archant

The wife of a dad-of-five who has been left with severe injuries after a late-night assault has made a heartfelt plea for witnesses to come forward.

Chris Naya, from Manningtree, was on a night out with colleagues from Haart estate agents in Clacton in Chelmsford when he was struck from behind while in the city’s Central Park.

Mr Naya, 35, had only had a couple of beers as was due to be driving home that night, but was forced to change his plans when his car became locked in a city-centre car park.

After collecting keys from a relative in Upper Bridge Road, Chelmsford, he was walking back through the park to meet a colleague who missed the train and needed somewhere to stay when he was attacked. Mr Naya was found by his friend, who called emergency services, at around 1.30am on December 22 close to the stone bridge connecting the park to Upper Bridge Road.

Mr Naya was airlifted to Addenbrookes’ Hospital, Cambridge, for immediate treatment for swelling on his brain, and he was put into a coma for two weeks.

Although no longer in a critical condition, he still has difficulty remembering things, balancing, and his long-term prognosis is not known.

Yesterday his wife Jess Naya, who has been with Chris 12 years, appealed for witnesses – or the perpetrator – to come forward.

She said: “It has been very hard. I collapsed on the floor when the police told me, there was disbelief.

“This has caused a lot of hurt to our family. Chris has got small children who miss their dad a lot.

Chris Naya, pictured on CCTV on the night he was attacked. Photo: Essex Police Chris Naya, pictured on CCTV on the night he was attacked. Photo: Essex Police

“Every day is different for Chris, he is still confused about a lot of things, all stemming from his injuries. His recovery is very slow and he has been left with quite a lot of brain damage.

“He is not the same as he was before. Before he was 100mph, with time for everything, and it has all changed.

“Seeing him with the all the wires and tubes was the hardest thing I have ever done. It is painful to see him like that.

“To the person who has done this they need to know they have caused a lot of pain to his five children and the whole family. If there is any good in them, just come forward and say so.

A Samsung Galaxy S4, similar to the one missing from Chris Naya. Photo: Essex Police A Samsung Galaxy S4, similar to the one missing from Chris Naya. Photo: Essex Police

“If anybody saw something, someone looking suspicious, please call the police because we are hurting a lot.”

Essex Police is keen to trace a dog walker who Mr Naya recalls seeing shortly before he was attacked, and anyone else who may have walked through the park around the time of the attack.

Mr Naya’s work mobile, a Galaxy Samsung S5, is also missing and detectives hope someone may have found it.

Det Sgt Phil Greaves said: “The town was busy in the run-up to Christmas, and we know from CCTV there were a lot of people in the park.

“We are asking the dog walker and anyone in the park to come forward, as they may be able to help us with our enquiries.

“There is no suggestion Chris was targeted, or had been in a fight or started anything earlier in the night.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.