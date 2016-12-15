Partly Cloudy

Wilby Church of England Primary School ranked joint-best in Suffolk for Key Stage Two results

16:43 15 December 2016

Wilby Primary School has been ranked officially as the joint-best primary school in Suffolk for the new Key Stage Two tests held in summer 2016. Left to right: Reuben Maguire, headteacher Roisin Wiseman and Mya Clancy.

Wilby Primary School has been ranked officially as the joint-best primary school in Suffolk for the new Key Stage Two tests held in summer 2016. Left to right: Reuben Maguire, headteacher Roisin Wiseman and Mya Clancy.

A combination of “dreaming big” and having dedicated teachers is a key reason why Wilby Church of England Primary School was ranked as the joint-best primary school for Sats results, its headteacher has said.

Wilby Primary School has been ranked officially as the joint-best primary school in Suffolk for the new Key Stage Two tests held in summer 2016.Wilby Primary School has been ranked officially as the joint-best primary school in Suffolk for the new Key Stage Two tests held in summer 2016.

All 14 students achieved the new standard expected of them in reading, writing and mathematics this year.

See our whole Suffolk primary school table here.

Children outstripped their national peers in all three subjects, particularly reading, achieving a relatively high score of five – meaning their students on average scored five more points each in their reading test (marked out of 50) than their comparable national peers.

Roisin Wiseman, who became headteacher of the 78-pupil school, rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, in September, said: “Everyone at the school is delighted to hear that we have been placed joint-first in the league table.

“Our new school motto, created by the children themselves, is ‘dream big, work hard’. That’s exactly what our Year 6 children, supported by highly talented and dedicated teaching team, did. We encourage all our pupils to be the best that they can be and to love learning.

“The children’s academic results are outstanding, but at Wilby we don’t believe that success in Key Stage Two Sats results is all that matters. They are only part of the story.

“Every child had an entitled to a broad and rich curriculum and at Wilby we place great emphasis on: the arts; sporting achievement; developing social skills; a great emphasis is placed on drama and singing; every child from Year 4 upwards plays an instrument; they write and direct their own plays; and they organise a wide range of charity events.

“As a small rural primary school, we still dream big, and it is great to know that the hard work of all the staff, combined with the support of our wonderful parents, have enabled the children to do so well.”

