Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Will Ipswich’s own Time Team finding out about Gipswic’s origins?

14:55 01 February 2017

Archaeologists have started work on the oldest part of Ipswich , formerly the St Peter’s Warehouse site at Stoke Bridge, before redevelopment. Clare Jackson at the dig.

Archaeologists have started work on the oldest part of Ipswich , formerly the St Peter’s Warehouse site at Stoke Bridge, before redevelopment. Clare Jackson at the dig.

Archant

A team of archaeologists have moved on to what could be one of the oldest sites in the oldest English town in the search for more clues about our Anglo Saxon past.

1 Comments
The team has hit the water table below Victorian brickwork.The team has hit the water table below Victorian brickwork.

The site of the former St Peter’s Warehouse building beside Stoke Bridge is thought to be one of the oldest parts of the town that was founded as Gipswic in the Dark Ages.

But historians and archaeologists have never been entirely clear whether that land existed when the town started life as a small settlement – it may have been at the bottom of the river.

The site was bought by Ipswich council last year and should be redeveloped as an attractive entrance to the Waterfront area – but before that happens the archaeological team has moved in to find out what they can find.

Most of the bricks they have found so far have been Victorian or even more recent – but in one area they are finding evidence of Medieval life in the town.

Archaeologist Clare Jackson said: “The first thing we need to do is to work out which bricks come from which era and try to sort them out. There is also an issue because we have hit the water table because some of this is land that was reclaimed over the centuries.”

While the first settlement was set up beside the first bridge across the river – roughly at the site of what is now Stoke Bridge – it is known that much of the land currently being examined was under water.

Wolsey’s Gate was a “watergate” opening on to the river that came up to what is now College Street in Tudor times. The area was also where the rivers Gipping and Orwell met in previous centuries.

Ms Jackson said medieval pottery fragments were being found in part of the site beside College Street and other items that had yet to be dated were still being turned up.

She will be telling the council what has been turned up later this week before a decision is made about what should happen next at the site.

It had been cleared and used as a temporary car park for several years following the 2000 fire that destroyed the Victorian St Peter’s Warehouse.

The borough is hoping to find a developer to come up with a landmark building for a site that is regarded as one of the most important in the town because it will mark the gateway to the Waterfront area.

Keywords: Ipswich council

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

A12 closed in Suffolk while police carried out search for burglary suspect

16 minutes ago Matt Stott
Capel Road street sign, Bentley, Suffolk.

A man has been arrested after a burglary suspect made off on foot towards the A12 in Suffolk this morning.

East Anglian egg farmer’s fears about ‘free range’ status following bird flu order

23 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Alaistaire Brice, owns Havensfield Happy Hens.

An East Anglian free range egg producer fears his business would face “devastation” if it loses its status due to a bird flu ban.

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

39 minutes ago Tom Potter
Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet councty councillor Caroline Page

Frustrations look set to continue for residents of a “constantly flooded” Suffolk street – causing some to anticipate a sinkhole.

Trial digital signalling on our railways, Colchester MP Will Quince tells Prime Minister

13:15 Annabelle Dickson
Will Quince, Colchester MP

The main line from Norwich and Ipswich to London represents the most “compelling” case for digital signalling, Colchester’s MP has told Theresa May.

Will Ipswich’s own Time Team finding out about Gipswic’s origins?

24 minutes ago Paul Geater
Archaeologists have started work on the oldest part of Ipswich , formerly the St Peter’s Warehouse site at Stoke Bridge, before redevelopment. Clare Jackson at the dig.

A team of archaeologists have moved on to what could be one of the oldest sites in the oldest English town in the search for more clues about our Anglo Saxon past.

Woodfield Court care home gets ‘good’ report from watchdog

13:00 Chris Shimwell
Care Quality Commission

A Stowmarket care home has been labelled ‘good’ by inspectors, who praised its “experienced and caring staff”.

Video: Watch film made by Suffolk doctors and pharmacists explaining your role in easing GP pressures

12:55 Andrew Hirst
David Egan, prescribing lead with the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, appears in the video

Health commissioners in Suffolk have produced a short film urging people to make better use of pharmacies and ease some of the pressures facing GP services in the county.

Most read

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24