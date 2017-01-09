Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Will proposed new powers to tackle dog fouling in St Edmundsbury be used?

08:00 09 January 2017

The pitch behing the Newbury Community Centre in St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds, that was fenced off due to dog fouling.

The pitch behing the Newbury Community Centre in St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds, that was fenced off due to dog fouling.

Archant

Enhanced powers to tackle dog fouling in St Edmundsbury have been labelled “pointless” unless they can be enforced, it has been claimed.

1 Comments
Cllr Paul HopfenspergerCllr Paul Hopfensperger

Updated legislation is on the cards that will mean more land, such as nature reserves, would be covered and it would become an offence for dogs to enter specific play areas and fenced football pitches.

There are already rules in place that require dog owners to clear up after their animal and people can be fined if they are caught, though

St Edmundsbury Borough Council issued no fines for the three years up to 2015.

Independent councillor Paul Hopfensperger has worked to address the ongoing issue of dog mess in his ward, St Olaves, alongside local football coach Mark Stiff.

Mr Hopfensperger said: “You can put in as many laws as you want, but it’s totally pointless if they have got no-one to enforce it.”

He added: “No-one has got any money. We haven’t got a dog warden. In effect, all well and good going through this process, but how are we actually going to enforce it?”

He said he would be putting this question to St Edmundsbury’s overview and scrutiny committee, which he a member of, when they discuss the new legislation on Wednesday.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is due to come into force in the borough to update the powers available.

Dog owners contravening the rules could be an issued a fine of up to £100 by a council enforcement officer, police officer or Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) or be prosecuted.

However, last year the council said “there are no additional resources to increase the number and frequency of enforcement patrols”.

Mayor of St Edmundsbury Julia Wakelam believes the two new PCSOs for Bury St Edmunds are “probably going to be the only way” to tackle the problem of dog fouling in the town.

She added: “It’s time perhaps for another bit of public education and perhaps a couple of high-profile prosecutions wouldn’t go amiss. If people become aware dog owners are being fined it will make them think ‘I don’t want that to happen to me’.”

Mr Stiff, who is the development officer for the Bury and district Sunday adult league, said he had to clear dog mess from the football pitch at Oakes Road, on the Howard estate, only last month.

Despite fences now enclosing the football areas on the fields in Oakes Road and Northumberland Avenue, it is still an issue.

Mr Stiff said someone in authority needed to approach the culprits - not himself or the footballers as had sometimes been the case in the past.

“I think a few warnings need to be put out, and then obviously if it happens again it’s a red card, not a yellow card, in football terms.”

He added: “Certainly the footballers and myself are not against dog walkers at all, but we also want to see football or other sports taken up there.”

A borough council spokeswoman said: “The orders support our continued efforts to reduce dog fouling and we encourage members of the public to report incidents to us so that if possible, action can be taken.

“Please report incidents online, through www.westsuffolk.gov.uk, or by emailing customer.services@westsuffolk.gov.uk or by calling 01284 763233, or 01638 719000.”

Keywords: St Edmundsbury Borough Council St Edmundsbury Bury

1 comment

  • Cllr Hopfensperger is absolutely right. Council staff work 9am to 6pm generally. No weekends. Outside of these times are when dogwalkers usually go 'walkies.' Totally pointless.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    dinosaur detective

    Monday, January 9, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police investigate whether phone found in Mildenhall is linked to search for Corrie McKeague

11 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Corrie CCTV Screen

Police are investigating whether a mobile phone discovered in the Mildenhall area is linked to the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

Woodhall Primary School, Sudbury, latest to join growing Samuel Ward Academy Trust as expansion continues

10:00 Matt Reason
Woodhall Community Primary School in Sudbury celebrates becoming part of Samuel Ward Academy Trust

A headteacher has spoken of his delight after his Suffolk primary school became latest member of a growing and highly-rated academy trust.

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

09:50 Adam Howlett
Aldeburgh High Street

Police are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ burglary at the Co-op store in Aldeburgh High Street.

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

08:00 Colin Adwent
Woman admits stealing cash from employer

A 51-year-old woman has admitted embezzling around £16,000 from her former employer over a period of five-and-a-half years.

Suffolk County Council rejects call for 20mph zone outside school in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

09:25 Jason Noble
A 20 mph zone is going to be created outside St Helens Primary School on Woodbridge Road.

Highways bosses at Suffolk County Council have said that a section of Woodbridge Road outside St Helen’s Primary School in Ipswich is not eligible for a 20mph zone – despite a petition with more than 1,000 signatures backing the plan.

Suffolk sculptor’s David Bowie portrait to show at Beccles film screening on anniversary of death

09:02 Andrew Hirst
Saxmundham based artist Stephen Hicklin with his portrait sculpture of David Bowie

A Suffolk sculptor’s tribute to the late, great David Bowie is being shown at a film screening taking place on today’s anniversary of his death.

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

08:24 Adam Howlett
The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

These dramatic pictures were taken early this morning of a car fire in Ipswich.

Most read

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Dramatic photos of car fire in Ipswich

The scene of a car fire in Saturn Road in Ipswich. Photo by KJ Spear

Savills lettings administrator admits stealing around £16,000 from her Suffolk employer

Woman admits stealing cash from employer

Updated: Arrest made after man stabbed in Suffolk street

Lowestoft Alma Road Stabbing Incident on the 09/01/17. Photo by Mick Howes

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.

Updated: Man dies after suffering from breathing problems near Jack’s Cafe in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

Hadleigh Road.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Winners of Lincon City v Ipswich Town replay will host Brighton in FA Cup Fourth Round

The FA Cup trophy

‘Smash and grab’ raid at Aldeburgh’s High Street Co-op

Aldeburgh High Street

Monday verdict: From unity to discord in 18 months – what a sad state of affairs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Commuter’s ‘journey from hell’ after freight train breaks down delaying services from London to Ipswich

Greater Anglia trains through Ipswich were affected by delays

Former social club next to vacated EADT and Ipswich Star offices to become town houses

Social Club, Lower Brook Street, Ipswich.

Last phase of original Travel Ipswich scheme finally gets under way

Redevelopment begins on Queen Street in Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24