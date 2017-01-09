Will proposed new powers to tackle dog fouling in St Edmundsbury be used?

The pitch behing the Newbury Community Centre in St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds, that was fenced off due to dog fouling. Archant

Enhanced powers to tackle dog fouling in St Edmundsbury have been labelled “pointless” unless they can be enforced, it has been claimed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Paul Hopfensperger Cllr Paul Hopfensperger

Updated legislation is on the cards that will mean more land, such as nature reserves, would be covered and it would become an offence for dogs to enter specific play areas and fenced football pitches.

There are already rules in place that require dog owners to clear up after their animal and people can be fined if they are caught, though

St Edmundsbury Borough Council issued no fines for the three years up to 2015.

Independent councillor Paul Hopfensperger has worked to address the ongoing issue of dog mess in his ward, St Olaves, alongside local football coach Mark Stiff.

Mr Hopfensperger said: “You can put in as many laws as you want, but it’s totally pointless if they have got no-one to enforce it.”

He added: “No-one has got any money. We haven’t got a dog warden. In effect, all well and good going through this process, but how are we actually going to enforce it?”

He said he would be putting this question to St Edmundsbury’s overview and scrutiny committee, which he a member of, when they discuss the new legislation on Wednesday.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is due to come into force in the borough to update the powers available.

Dog owners contravening the rules could be an issued a fine of up to £100 by a council enforcement officer, police officer or Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) or be prosecuted.

However, last year the council said “there are no additional resources to increase the number and frequency of enforcement patrols”.

Mayor of St Edmundsbury Julia Wakelam believes the two new PCSOs for Bury St Edmunds are “probably going to be the only way” to tackle the problem of dog fouling in the town.

She added: “It’s time perhaps for another bit of public education and perhaps a couple of high-profile prosecutions wouldn’t go amiss. If people become aware dog owners are being fined it will make them think ‘I don’t want that to happen to me’.”

Mr Stiff, who is the development officer for the Bury and district Sunday adult league, said he had to clear dog mess from the football pitch at Oakes Road, on the Howard estate, only last month.

Despite fences now enclosing the football areas on the fields in Oakes Road and Northumberland Avenue, it is still an issue.

Mr Stiff said someone in authority needed to approach the culprits - not himself or the footballers as had sometimes been the case in the past.

“I think a few warnings need to be put out, and then obviously if it happens again it’s a red card, not a yellow card, in football terms.”

He added: “Certainly the footballers and myself are not against dog walkers at all, but we also want to see football or other sports taken up there.”

A borough council spokeswoman said: “The orders support our continued efforts to reduce dog fouling and we encourage members of the public to report incidents to us so that if possible, action can be taken.

“Please report incidents online, through www.westsuffolk.gov.uk, or by emailing customer.services@westsuffolk.gov.uk or by calling 01284 763233, or 01638 719000.”