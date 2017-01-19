Will you find real cash in your East Anglian Daily Times?

Next week we are relaunching your EADT and to celebrate our new look we are giving away real cash to our readers.

When you open your copy of the EADT on Saturday, January 28 you will find one of our golden Money Bags envelopes and inside you may find £5, £10, £20 or even £50 in cash inside.

Will you be one of the lucky ones who finds one of our instant cash prizes?

We will also be giving readers vouchers so you can save on money with us throughout the week.

For those who aren’t in the money next weekend, there will be more chances to win all week because we will be running a lottery each day giving you the chance to win £100.

All you have to do is check your numbers against those printed in the paper each day.

