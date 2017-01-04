Winter beer festival at Ipswich Waterfront will be repeated

Saints New Year Beer and Wine Festival at St Peters by the Waterfront in Ipswich.

The crowds turned out to support the Saints Winter Beer Festival, and New Year’s Eve Hootenany at St Peter’s By the Waterfront.

Saints New Year Beer and Wine Festival at St Peters by the Waterfront in Ipswich. Allan Brown enjoying his drink.

The two day event, featuring real ales, ciders and wines from across the region - and around the world, proved a popular attraction on December 30 and 31 at the Waterfront venue.

Street food, mulled wine and home-brewed cider lined a string of pop-up stalls in St Peter’s by the Waterfront – with festival-goers enjoying live entertainment in the town centre venue.

Organisers Greg Cooper and Marc Titford, who own new Ipswich business venture Beer & Co, said they had more than 1,000 people come through the doors of the centre over the two days.

Saints New Year Beer and Wine Festival at St Peters by the Waterfront in Ipswich. Mark Titford serving some beer.

Mr Cooper said: “It was very well supported. We very pleased with it.

“The crowds grew each day and we had a nice amount of people at St Peters, and a really nice atmopshere.

“The festival-goers were asked to vote for their favourite tipples.

“Among the front runners are Gold Rush from Cabin Brewery of Bildeston, Oblivion from Oakham Ales and Hoppy Potter & the Goblet of Ale from Scribbler’s Ales.

“Among the ciders Appley Dapply from Snails Banke was a popular choice and the English wines were also popular including Chilford Hall wines.”

“We are very happy with the response of the public to the event, and we have already had a lot of positive feedback.

The New Year’s Hootenany, which followed on, had proved a great night, he added.

“It was absolutely smoking and we had a great night, of music and plenty of dancing.”

Steve `Foz’ Foster was the host and there was live music from nostalgia band The Albion Mills, rock and roll from the Phil Jackson Band and two singer songwriters featured Nick Brown and Amber Scott.”

Greg added: “All in all it was a fantastic night and we are already working on plans for 2017.

“It was very well supported by the Ipswich public.

“We have booked the Winter Festival for December 30 and 31 already and we are planning a folk and beer festival for the last weekend in April.”

Visit their website for more details at beerandco.uk