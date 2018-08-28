Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sparks flew from blown tyre of drink-driving road worker’s swerving BMW

PUBLISHED: 17:01 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 29 October 2018

Tony Alcock-Jaggers was jailed for 12 weeks after driving his BMW on three wheels while more than three times the legal alcohol limit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tony Alcock-Jaggers was jailed for 12 weeks after driving his BMW on three wheels while more than three times the legal alcohol limit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A drink-driver has been sent to prison for speeding along an Ipswich road while more than three times the limit and missing a tyre.

Tony Alcock-Jaggers was spotted driving on three wheels at 40mph along a 30mph stretch of the A137 near Ipswich on October 13.

Another motorist reported seeing sparks fly from the rear offside wheel of the 48-year-old’s black BMW, which was witnessed swerving between lanes before coming to a stop at the side of the road.

Police arrived to find Alcock-Jaggers behind the wheel smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech, before making an unsteady exit and failing a roadside breath test.

The lower reading of two subsequent evidential tests showed Alcock-Jaggers had 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath the legal limit being 35mcg.

After admitting the offence at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the self-employed road worker was revealed by prosecutor Tess Mann to have been previously convicted of driving while over the limit in 2012.

Peter Young, mitigating, said Alcock-Jaggers had suffered anxiety and depression since 1999, but had failed to seek professional advice until recently consulting a GP.

“Instead, he tried coping with it by working and drinking,” added Mr Young, who described Alcock-Jaggers as living alone in a Witham bedsit with nothing but Sky TV for company.

According to Mr Young, Alcock-Jaggers had asked a colleague to help sell his car by taking photos of the vehicle and posting an advertisement online.

Despite encountering a puncture while travelling to the colleague’s home, Alcock-Jaggers continued driving until the tyre disintegrated.

Described as a binge drinker, Alcock-Jaggers had consumed several cans of cider the previous night, and woke to drink a couple more before driving.

“He felt alright, but it very quickly increased the level of alcohol in his system,” said Mr Young.

Alcock-Jaggers was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence in 2012 after being caught drink-driving in Tiptree.

This time, magistrates chose to send him straight to jail for the same period and ban him from driving for a further five years.

Topic Tags:

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

16:13 Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

11:15 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Services on Greater Anglia trains are delayed after an elderly man died when struck by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Fears ‘horrendous’ mountain of human waste could return following removal of bins

15:53 James Carr
The large orange smart bins in the Beccles lay-by on the A146 have been removed. Picture: Nick Butcher

An infamous litter hotspot could once again be overflowing with bags of human waste following the removal of much-needed smart bins, volunteers are warning.

Video: See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

15:06 Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Famous BBC TV racing presenter and former jockey Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Burglars steal bikes worth thousands from Suffolk village

14:48 Amy Gibbons
The burglary took place on Hilly Close in the small village of Sapiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves forced their way into barns and stole several valuable bicycles from a property in Sapiston.

Crash into pub landmark ‘sounded like bomb had gone off’, court told

14:20 Tom Potter
Tamer Acar admitted driving away from the scene Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

A truck driver has admitted failing to stop at the scene of destruction he caused to a Grade I listed Suffolk landmark.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24