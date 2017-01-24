Witham woman who stole more than £20,000 in lottery scratch cards and claimed winnings is spared jail

A Witham woman who stole more than £20,000 in National Lottery scratch cards from the garage where she worked and claimed the winnings has been spared prison.

Donna Berwick, 47, of Alan Road, stole the cards from the Shell petrol station on Maypole Road, Tiptree, over a year and claimed more than £16,000 in illegal prizes.

Berwick pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation and one count of theft by employee at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

She was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, ordered to undertake 200 hours of community work and pay £900 in compensation.

The court heard how Berwick would take the cards home to be scratched, discard the losing ones, and cash in any winners.

She was seen on CCTV at several other retailers close to her home collecting money from winning cards.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2014, she stole £22,484 worth of scratch cards belonging to Chand Soni, who owned the garage.

Berwick admitted the offences but maintained she was not the only person involved in the scam, despite no charges being brought against anyone else.

In total, between June 2014 and January 2015 she claimed £16,436 in scratch card prizes, which Camelot UK Lotteries were forced to pay back to retailers who had accepted winning cards.

In police interview, Berwick admitted claiming between £4,500 and £6,000 and said the money had been used to pay off debts.

Sarah Steggles, mitigating, said: “Once the scam was up and running, it was very easy to continue.

“It was financially very lucrative and other people were benefiting from her actions. She does suffer from mental health issues, including anxiety.

“She did say that she felt slightly intimidated if she didn’t continue with the scam.”

When police searched Berwick’s home, officers found scratch cards and £850 – which she claimed was her husband’s wages.

Recorder Gerard Pounder told Berwick: “Mr Soni employed you at the garage in Tiptree and you betrayed his trust.

“You stole more than £22,000 in scratch cards and claimed more than £16,000 – a substantial amount of money.

“I take into account you are a lady in your 40s and am aware of your mental health problems.”

The judge warned Berwick that if she failed to meet any of the terms of her sentence, she would most likely be facing jail time.