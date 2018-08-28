Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

PUBLISHED: 10:32 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 01 November 2018

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk police have confirmed that a missing woman from Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds has been found two days after she disappeared.

Camilla Tarr, who is 45 years old, was located in West Harling in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen leaving her home address at 11am on Monday, and concern grew when she failed to contact her family.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with the matter.

Topic Tags:

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pop the question in style at Waterloo

15 minutes ago Michael Steward
The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

A Suffolk man enlisted the help of a classical orchestra to pop the question to his childhood sweetheart in a romantic flash mob proposal at Britain’s busiest train station.

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

25 minutes ago Will Jefford
Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police have confirmed that a missing woman from Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds has been found two days after she disappeared.

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

37 minutes ago Will Jefford
A busy stretch of the A12

Serious delays remain after a van that crashed off the A12 is cleared.

Frosty conditions expected overnight - but warmer weather to come

08:24 Will Jefford
Ipswich expects more rain today before a chilly evening. Picture: citizenside.com

Ipswich is set for another rainy day as temperatures remain cool and are expected to fall further overnight.

Government department takes FOUR months to respond to Suffolk parking proposals

08:06 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
POlice and PCSOs currently enforce parking in Suffolk Picture: GREGG BROWN

A government department is facing criticism after it took four months to respond to Suffolk’s councils about a key parking issue.

‘Not acceptable’ - teenagers caught reportedly throwing fireworks in the street

08:05 Andrew Papworth
The fireworks seized in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A batch of fireworks were seized from teenagers in a town centre amid reports they had been throwing them in the street.

Exclusive: ‘Shameful’ - critics hit out as third of children denied special needs provision

07:46 Amy Gibbons
Concerns have been raised over the shortfall of special school placements in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s special needs provision is reportedly in “crisis” as new data reveals one third of children could not get provision within their home county.

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road

The crash happened on Heath Road, near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: ‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24