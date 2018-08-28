Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Suffolk police have confirmed that a missing woman from Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds has been found two days after she disappeared.

Camilla Tarr, who is 45 years old, was located in West Harling in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen leaving her home address at 11am on Monday, and concern grew when she failed to contact her family.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with the matter.