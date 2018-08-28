Police still searching for missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A woman from Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds, has been missing since Monday, October 29.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Camilla Tarr was last seem leaving her home address at 11am, two days ago.

She was travelling in a grey Renault Espace, registration number AY08 XBX but has not been seen or heard from since.

Camilla is described as 5ft 4in tall with shoulder-length dark brown, wavy hair.

She was wearing a green trench coat, ankle boots and dress with leggings when she was last seen.

Her family and officers from Suffolk police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Camilla or who has any information on where she may be should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 346 of October 29.