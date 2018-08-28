Breaking News

Woman slashed across the face and sexually assaulted in Colchester’s Castle Park

Police are seeking any information regarding the attack in Colchester's Castle Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman was punched to the floor, slashed with a knife and sexually assaulted as her attacker searched for her phone.

The incident happened in the park in Colchester town centre around 9.15pm on Wednesday, October 24.

The woman was walking near to a children’s play area when she was approached by a man who demanded cash and her phone.

When she refused she was punched to the floor and the attacker pulled out a knife, slashing her face.

During the attack he sexually assaulted her as he searched for her phone, stealing her purse as he got away.

The attacker is described as white, in his 20s with light coloured hair and of a skinny build.

He wore dark tracksuit bottoms and a light coloured hooded tracksuit top.

Police believe he fled in the direction of the town centre but would have struggled to get away quickly as park gates were closed at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID quoting incident 1411 of 24/10.

You can also report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.