Woman wins battle for roadwork repairs after months of flooding

PUBLISHED: 16:05 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 21 August 2018

Jeanette Tuck, 75 and neighbour Ray Burgess Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

A woman from Rushmere St Andrew is celebrating after Suffolk Highways agreed to repair roadworks close to her home that were causing her driveway to frequently flood.

Woodbridge Road flooding Picture: JENNY BURGESS Woodbridge Road flooding Picture: JENNY BURGESS

Every time it rains, the driveway and garden at the front of 75-year-old Jeannette Tuck’s home floods.

As she lives on the busy Woodbridge Road, engine grime and brake dust which collects at the side of the road washes onto her property, leaving a thin coat of scum on her driveway and killing her hedges.

Mrs Tuck said the issue had become worse after work to replace the traffic lights, at the junction with Beech Road, was undertaken last year.

She claims the road was not scraped well enough before resurfacing, meaning the road is higher than her curb, and nearby water drains were blocked with tarmac.

Mrs Tuck and her friend Ray Burgess began a letter writing campaign to get the problem sorted.

She was recently visited by a community warden who confirmed that several drains in the area had been blocked by tarmac and agreed they needed to be cleared.

Mrs Tuck said she was delighted the problem was finally getting fixed. “It’s brilliant,” she added. “It is certainly very good news to hear something is being done about it. It was bad before the roadworks but got a lot worse afterwards.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said the work to clear the drains was set to be completed within the next two weeks.

She said: “During the heavy rain fall last Friday, the area was inspected and initial works identified to repair the immediate problem.

“These works have been scheduled for completion within the next two weeks.

“The community warden identified several blocked drains in the area, resulting in the majority of rainfall bypassing them and continuing towards Beech Road – these drains will be cleared to ensure they are operating as they should be.

“Following the resurfacing earlier this year, some tarmac was compacted against the kerb which could also be lending to the issue, this will also be cleared.

“We will monitor the drainage following the works and determine if further works are required.”

