Woman airlifted to hospital after crash into tree in Foxearth on Suffolk/Essex border

Accident in Sudbury this morning. Image: Simon Traylen

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after her car crashed into a tree in Sudbury Road, Foxearth, on the Suffolk and Essex border this morning.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 8.26am and sent a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, ambulance crew and the East Anglian Air Ambulance to treat a woman believed to be in her 50s.

An ambulance service spokesman said paramedics were on the scene within six minutes to treat her for serious leg, pelvis and abdomen injuries.

She has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire in a serious condition.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said that two crews were called to release the woman who was trapped in her car, before she was left in the care of paramedics.