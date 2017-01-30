Woman and young child hurt after crash between car and pedestrians in Suffolk town

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Bungay yesterday.

The collision, which left a woman seriously injured and a child with bruising to the head and face, happened in St John’s Road close to Bungay High School and the town’s sports centre.

Officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service at 6.50pm on Sunday, January 29.

They arrived to find two people had been hurt during a crash between a car, a silver Ford Fiesta, and two pedestrians.

Paramedics treated a woman in her 60s for a serious head injury after the crash.

Crews also treated a young child, who had sustained grazes and bruises to the head and face.

Both patients were taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, for further treatment.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD incident number 279 of Sunday, January 29.