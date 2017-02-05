Partly Cloudy

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

22:10 05 February 2017

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Archant

A woman driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Sunday night after an accident which left herself and two children in hospital and blocked a main road on the edge of Sudbury.

Ballingdon Street – the A131 – was blocked for about two and a half hours after the accident which happened at about 9pm.

As well as the woman driver there were two children in the car. All were taken to the West Suffolk Hospital after the accident but their injuries were not thought to be serious.

The woman was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Three fire appliances, two from Sudbury and one from Long Melford, were sent to the accident but they were sent back to their stations within 20 minutes of the original call.

The car was cleared after a recovery truck arrived allowing the police and highways officials to reopen Ballingdon Street, which is the main route from Sudbury to Halstead and Braintree, to reopen to traffic shortly after 11.30pm.

Keywords: Sudbury

