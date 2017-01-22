Woman fights off attacker in Colchester’s Serpentine Walk

A woman fought off an attacker as he attempted to pull her into a car in Essex this morning.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking along Colchester’s Serpentine Walk around 1.50am today (January 22) when a man grabbed her and tried to drag her into a sliver car, driven by another man.

Luckily the woman managed to fend the man off and run away.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “She was left very shaken but not injured.”

Serpentine Walk is a residential street located off Cowdray Avenue.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dc Duncan Collyer at Colchester Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity helping police forces to locate criminals and solve crimes.

It allows people to give information without providing a name or personal details.