Woman found dead after house fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

06:00 27 January 2017

A woman died in a fire at a home in Ipswich last night.

Despite attempts from fire crews to rescue her from the bungalow in Reid Close, off Malcolm Road, she was found dead inside the property a short time after they were called at 7.45pm.

The cause of the fire is still yet to be established and police officers said last night they were treating it as unexplained.

“Police were alerted by the fire service just after 7.45pm to reports of a fire at the property and that one person was believed to be inside,” a spokeswoman said.

“Emergency services attended however the woman was found deceased inside the home a short time later.

“A cordon has been put in place around the property while initial enquiries get under way to determine what happened.”

Police were last night unable to confirm any further details about the victim, including her age.

This morning, police said they were unable to provide any further updates. A police cordon remains at the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said three crews were all sent to tackle the fire at the semi-detached bungalow – from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook stations.

The fire is understood to have been in the rear of the home.

Police and fire investigators are working to discover the cause of the blaze and asked anyone who may have information to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD number 357 of January 26.

