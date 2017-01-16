Woman freed from car after crash in Thurston Road, Pakenham

The crash happened in Thurston Road, Pakenham. Archant

A trapped woman was freed from her car by firefighters today after it rolled onto its side during a crash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Thurston Road in Pakenham around 12noon to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

One driver, a woman in her 20s, was trapped in her car and had to be cut out by firefighters. She was assessed by paramedics at the scene and a spokesman for the ambulance service said she was in shock but not physically injured.

The woman was not taken to hospital.

The crash involved a silver Suzuki car and a black Vauxhall car.

Both vehicles were recovered and the road was clear by 2.15pm.