Woman freed from car after crash in Thurston Road, Pakenham

15:19 16 January 2017

The crash happened in Thurston Road, Pakenham.

Archant

A trapped woman was freed from her car by firefighters today after it rolled onto its side during a crash.

Emergency services were called to Thurston Road in Pakenham around 12noon to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

One driver, a woman in her 20s, was trapped in her car and had to be cut out by firefighters. She was assessed by paramedics at the scene and a spokesman for the ambulance service said she was in shock but not physically injured.

The woman was not taken to hospital.

The crash involved a silver Suzuki car and a black Vauxhall car.

Both vehicles were recovered and the road was clear by 2.15pm.

