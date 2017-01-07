Woman hit with crowbar during raid which saw window of silver Audi A1 smashed

Burglar Archant

Raiders used a crowbar to strike a young woman on the arm during a break-in in Essex.

A woman in her 50s returned to her home in Porters Close, Fordham Heath with her daughter, in her 20s at 7.25pm on Wednesday.

They arrived to find three men who shouted at the pair before smashing the window of a silver Audi A1 with a crowbar which they then turned on the younger woman.

Jewellery and a three-figure sum of cash was stolen from inside their home.

Police have now put out an appeal to try and trace witnesses to the raid.

The man with the crowbar is described as white, slim, 5ft 10ins and in his early 20s.

He wore a dark coloured baseball cap while the other men were shorter but of similar age and build.

They wore woolly hats and scarves over their faces.

Call Dc Duncan Collyer at Colchester CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.