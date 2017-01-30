Woman hurt after becoming trapped between building and car in Lavenham
10:04 30 January 2017
Firefighters were called and part of a wall was demolished to help free a woman who became trapped between a building and a car in Lavenham this morning.
Crews from Long Melford and Bury St Edmunds were at the scene, in Bolton Street, at around 7.05am.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew to the incident, described by a spokesman as a low-speed, single vehicle road traffic collision.
The woman was trapped by her leg, a fire spokeswoman said, but was freed by crews at around 7.30am.
She was treated by paramedics for injuries to her pelvis and leg, and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.
Her injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.
Builders were called to help demolish a wall to help release the woman, the fire spokeswoman added.
Fire crews and paramedics had left the scene by around 7.40am.