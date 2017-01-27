Woman in 80s, from Braintree, dies after A120 Coggeshall crash

A woman aged in her 80s, from Braintree, has been pronounced dead after a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall on Friday, January 27.

Emergency services were called at 11am to the stretch of road between the Coggeshall and Marks Tey junctions.

Officers closed the road in both directions and an air ambulance was called.

A woman, aged in her 20s, from London, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

An Essex Police spokesman said they were appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said they were called to a road traffic collision on the A120 near Coggeshall at 10.56am January 27.

An ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and the Herts air ambulance attended and treated two patients.

One patient with neck, back and abdominal injuries was flown to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further care.

