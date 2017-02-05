Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday. Archant

A woman in her 30s has died following a two vehicle crash in Bardwell near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene after being called just before 11am today to reports that two cars had crashed in Bardwell Road.

A police spokesman confirmed a woman in her 30s died of her injuries following the collision.

She said: “A Vauxhall Corsa vehicle travelling towards Bardwell collided with a silver Ford Galaxy vehicle travelling towards Ixworth.

“The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her thirties, was treated by ambulance staff but sadly died at the scene.

A section of Bardwell Road, which connects the west Suffolk villages of Ixworth and Bardwell, was shut by police while emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a BASICS doctor and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were dispatched.

She described the crash as a head-on collision.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area or find alternative routes.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 127 of today, 5 February.