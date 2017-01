Woman injures neck after BMW and Ford Focus collide in Leisure Way, Lowestoft

The crash happened in Lowestoft. Credit: Mike Page Aerial Photo Library

A woman has reported suffering neck injuries after a crash in Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police received reports of a collision between a black BWM and blue Ford Focus in Leisure Way in Lowestoft, just after 1pm.

It is not known which car the injured woman was in when the accident happened.

Leisure Way is at the northern end of Lowestoft, towards Pleasurewood Hills. Police said the road had not been blocked.